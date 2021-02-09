20 Designer Clothing Brands With Lines For Kids, From Dior To Gucci

Covet runway looks? For fashion enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than flipping through the pages of Vogue and daydreaming about one day owning your own piece of Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. But if the cost threshold is too high, consider this: many high fashion brands have kids lines, and less fabric often translates into lower price tags. So even if you can’t swing the latest from Stella McCartney, maybe your child can.

Children’s high end fashion is nothing new. Back in 1956 couturier Charles James presented a children’s wear line to the likes of legendary Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, according to the New York Times. It seems even post-WWII, the well dressed set wanted their progeny to look as chic as them. It’s no different today. Luxury wear for kids is a growing industry. “Millennial parents — who are dressing their children in the same clothes as they dress themselves — are the driving force of the industry,” reports Business of Fashion. The attitude is, why just accessorize yourself when you can accessorize your greatest accessory — your child? If that sounds too cynical and you really are in it for the lewks, there’s plenty to feast your eyes on. From tiny Burberry backpacks for toddlers to Marni Mary Jane style trainers, designers are clearly having fun developing pint-size collections.

1 Stella McCartney Flamingo Land Swim Set Stella McCartney $122 see on stella mccartney Playful prints, like a two piece boys swimsuit covered in pirate flamingos, is how Stella McCartney approaches kids’ clothing. These aren’t mini versions of her ready to wear, but independent collections that fully appreciate the fact that children need play clothes.

2 Dolce & Gabbana Teen Gold Brocade Blazer Dolce & Gabbana $1,025 see on dolce & gabbana Sure, Dolce and Gabbana’s kids collection includes floral sundresses and cotton leggings, but at the same time your budding runway model could go super swank with a Teen Gold Brocade Blazer for a cool $1,025.00

3 Thom Browne Pink Cashmere 4-Bar V-neck Cardigan Thom Browne $1,075 see on thom browne Thom Browne’s contemporary suits are what made the designer famous so you might imagine his kids collection would be entirely made up of suiting for the five and under set. Not so. Oh sure, you can get a perfect medium gray twill jacket and matching shorts for your kiddo, but you will also find a hip tennis dress, puffer vest, and kiddie cashmere V-neck cardigan on the site.

4 Chloé Ruffled cotton shirt with puff sleeves Chloé $150 see on chloé Chloé children’s wear looks like what you might find at any nice kids’ boutique. Sweet pink baby onesies, ruffled blouses, and leather sandals. The only thing that feels different is the price tag, which can reach $210 for a sleeveless vest and $170 for jogging pants.

5 Gucci Children's wool striped vest with Gucci cauliflower Gucci $495 see on gucci Is your child really living their best life if they don’t own Gucci mushroom slippers? Or a wool vest in blue and green stripes? Or other pieces from Gucci’s latest children’s collection which look like a series of outfits taken from a Wes Anderson film.

6 Dior Mid-length skirt Dior $680 see on dior Dior’s spring-summer kids collection comes from designer Cordelia de Castellane and includes items like a powdered tulle skirt ($680) and canvas and suede sneakers for $590.

7 Balenciaga Hoodie Sweater 'Balenciaga' $350 see on balenciaga As you might imagine, Balenciaga’s famous sock sneaker is a hit with kids and is available in children’s sizes 9-14. But the kid’s collection isn’t limited to fancy footwear. The brand also carries sweatsuits in bold colors like hot pink, neon green, and bright red.

8 Armani Poplin shirt with a watercolour print Armani $190 see on armani Logo-heavy looks are the theme of Armani’s boys collection. Consider the baseball cap embroidered with the brand name for $125. The girls collection, however, is more unique with items like this poplin watercolor blouse and pink chunky leather lace-up sneakers ($410).

9 Burberry Corduroy Trim Vintage Check Diamond Quilted Jacket Burberry $420 see on burberry Even those least interested in fashion can typically identify Burberry brand clothing. The plaid is a dead giveaway and a hallmark of high end style. So naturally, many parents want to outfit their kids in similar looks. Not a problem. The brand has everything from vintage check cotton onesies to Corduroy Trim Vintage Check Diamond Quilted Jackets in sizes 3Y to 12Y.

10 Hermès Cavalcolor sleeping bag Hermès $540 see on hermès Hermes isn’t just home to some of the world’s most beautiful scarves. The brand has a whole baby department filled with tiny shoes, hats, mittens, and sleeping bags.

11 Lanvin Mini Me leather sneakers Melijoe $196.50 $393 see on melijoe Lanvin takes credit for creating the children’s high end fashion trend. On its website, the brand says “In 1889 the milliner Jeanne Lanvin opened her fashion house and coiffed the most stylish Parisians. When her daughter Marguerite was born in 1897 she created a stunning wardrobe for girls and invented fashion for children. Immediately successful, it led to the opening of her “children’s attire” department in 1908.” To that end, the brand today offers Melijoe, a collection of children’s clothing that pays homage to Jeanne Lanvin’s original vision.

12 Marni Knit Dress with Stripes Marni $211 $351 see on marni Currently, Marni is only offering girl’s fashion which includes plaid pink skirts and dresses.

13 Oscar de la Renta Scoop Neck Lace Dress Oscar de la Renta $490 see on oscar de la renta Stunning, over-the-top gowns are. arguably, what the Oscar de la Renta brand does best. But don’t overlook its Children’s line. The same perfectionist eye is applied to dresses for little girls in lace, jacquard, and denim.

14 Lacoste Girls' SPORT Roland Garros Culotte Skirt Lacoste $38.99 $65 see on lacoste Originally a bespoke French knitwear line, Lacoste took off when it entered the sports scene with tennis gear. Today Lacoste's tiny crocodile logo is synonymous with preppy chic. You can score the look for your kids with the brand’s large children’s collection that’s relatively affordable.

15 Roberto Cavalli Leo Punk Print velvet panel bomber jacket Roberto Cavalli $133 $266 see on roberto cavalli Bright, dramatic prints are what Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli is known for — just get a load of the brand’s Milan show from last spring. The brand’s children’s line, called RC Junior, keeps the animal vibes alive with leopard stripes and dresses.

16 Marc Jacobs The Denim Pant Marc Jacobs $78 $130 see on marc jacobs Cheeky sweatshirts that say “Friends Are Always There”, pink lamé jackets, and leopard spotted denim pants, these could only be the work of Marc Jacobs' kids collection. Fun and funny, they speak to a childlike sense of silliness.

17 Versace Baracco Mosaic kids print skirt Versace $300 see on versace “ Plush clothing and accessories for babies, boys and girls.” That’s how Versace describes its kids’ line. To that end, your babe can rock a Barocco patchwork kids print sweatshirt ($320) or a Baracco Mosaic kids print skirt ($300) then buy a Versace stroller to match.

18 Givenchy Black & White Logo Sandals Givenchy $358 see on children salon This French luxury fashion house was founded in 1952 by designer Hubert de Givenchy. But it’s very of this era with its own children’s line of clothing. You can find the brand’s kids clothes on sites like ChildrenSalon.

19 Emilio Pucci Quirimbas Print Swimsuit Emilio Pucci $175 see on emilio pucci Called the Junior Collection, Pucci’s famous signature prints get the kid clothing treatment with mini swimsuits, leggings, and mini accessories like a Quirimbas Print Bow Hair Clip ($69).

20 Alexander McQueen Kids Oversized Sneaker Alexander McQueen $290 see on alexander mcqueen If oversized sneakers are your thing, or your child’s thing, you can find them from Alexander McQueen. The brand has a dozen designs featuring animal print and a variety of colors.

Ready to make your child a mini fashion plate? Start shopping these designers and you'll have them runway ready in no time.