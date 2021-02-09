20 Designer Clothing Brands With Lines For Kids, From Dior To Gucci

Covet runway looks? For fashion enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than flipping through the pages of
Vogue and daydreaming about one day owning your own piece of Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. But if the cost threshold is too high, consider this: many high fashion brands have kids lines, and less fabric often translates into lower price tags. So even if you can’t swing the latest from Stella McCartney, maybe your child can.
Children’s high end fashion is nothing new. Back in 1956 couturier Charles James presented a children’s wear line to the likes of legendary
Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, according to the New York Times. It seems even post-WWII, the well dressed set wanted their progeny to look as chic as them. It’s no different today. Luxury wear for kids is a growing industry. “Millennial parents — who are dressing their children in the same clothes as they dress themselves — are the driving force of the industry,” reports Business of Fashion. The attitude is, why just accessorize yourself when you can accessorize your greatest accessory — your child? If that sounds too cynical and you really are in it for the lewks, there’s plenty to feast your eyes on. From tiny Burberry backpacks for toddlers to Marni Mary Jane style trainers, designers are clearly having fun developing pint-size collections. We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 1 Stella McCartney
Playful prints, like a two piece boys swimsuit covered in pirate flamingos, is how Stella McCartney approaches kids’ clothing. These aren’t mini versions of her ready to wear, but independent collections that fully appreciate the fact that children need play clothes.
2 Dolce & Gabbana
Sure, Dolce and Gabbana’s kids collection includes floral sundresses and cotton leggings, but at the same time your budding runway model could go super swank with a Teen Gold Brocade Blazer for a cool $1,025.00
3 Thom Browne
Thom Browne’s contemporary suits are what made the designer famous so you might imagine his kids collection would be entirely made up of suiting for the five and under set. Not so. Oh sure, you can get a perfect medium gray twill jacket and matching shorts for your kiddo, but you will also find a hip tennis dress, puffer vest, and kiddie cashmere V-neck cardigan on the site.
4 Chloé
Chloé children’s wear looks like what you might find at any nice kids’ boutique. Sweet pink baby onesies, ruffled blouses, and leather sandals. The only thing that feels different is the price tag, which can reach $210 for a sleeveless vest and $170 for jogging pants.
5 Gucci
Is your child really living their best life if they don’t own
Gucci mushroom slippers? Or a wool vest in blue and green stripes? Or other pieces from Gucci’s latest children’s collection which look like a series of outfits taken from a Wes Anderson film. 6 Dior
Dior’s spring-summer kids collection comes from designer Cordelia de Castellane and includes items like a powdered tulle skirt ($680) and canvas and suede sneakers for $590.
7 Balenciaga
As you might imagine, Balenciaga’s famous sock sneaker is a hit with kids and is available in children’s sizes 9-14. But the kid’s collection isn’t limited to fancy footwear. The brand also carries sweatsuits in bold colors like hot pink, neon green, and bright red.
8 Armani
Logo-heavy looks are the theme of Armani’s boys collection. Consider the baseball cap embroidered with the brand name for $125. The girls collection, however, is more unique with items like this poplin watercolor blouse and pink chunky leather lace-up sneakers ($410).
9 Burberry
Even those least interested in fashion can typically identify Burberry brand clothing. The plaid is a dead giveaway and a hallmark of high end style. So naturally, many parents want to outfit their kids in similar looks. Not a problem. The brand has everything from vintage check cotton onesies to Corduroy Trim Vintage Check Diamond Quilted Jackets in sizes 3Y to 12Y.
10 Hermès
Hermes isn’t just home to some of the world’s most beautiful scarves. The brand has a whole baby department filled with tiny shoes, hats, mittens, and sleeping bags.
11 Lanvin
Lanvin takes credit for creating the children’s high end fashion trend. On its website, the brand says “In 1889 the milliner Jeanne Lanvin opened her fashion house and coiffed the most stylish Parisians. When her daughter Marguerite was born in 1897 she created a stunning wardrobe for girls and invented fashion for children. Immediately successful, it led to the opening of her “children’s attire” department in 1908.” To that end, the brand today offers Melijoe, a collection of children’s clothing that pays homage to Jeanne Lanvin’s original vision.
12 Marni
Currently, Marni is only offering girl’s fashion which includes plaid pink skirts and dresses.
13 Oscar de la Renta
Stunning, over-the-top gowns are. arguably, what the Oscar de la Renta brand does best. But don’t overlook its Children’s line. The same perfectionist eye is applied to dresses for little girls in lace, jacquard, and denim.
14 Lacoste
Originally a bespoke French knitwear line, Lacoste took off when it entered the sports scene with tennis gear. Today Lacoste's tiny crocodile logo is synonymous with preppy chic. You can score the look for your kids with the brand’s large children’s collection that’s relatively affordable.
15 Roberto Cavalli
Bright, dramatic prints are what Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli is known for — just get a load of the brand’s Milan show from last
spring. The brand’s children’s line, called RC Junior, keeps the animal vibes alive with leopard stripes and dresses. 16 Marc Jacobs
Cheeky sweatshirts that say “Friends Are Always There”, pink lamé jackets, and leopard spotted denim pants, these could only be the work of Marc Jacobs' kids collection. Fun and funny, they speak to a childlike sense of silliness.
17 Versace
“ Plush clothing and accessories for babies, boys and girls.” That’s how Versace describes its kids’ line. To that end, your babe can rock a Barocco patchwork kids print sweatshirt ($320) or a Baracco Mosaic kids print skirt ($300) then buy a Versace stroller to match.
18 Givenchy
This French luxury fashion house was founded in 1952 by designer Hubert de Givenchy. But it’s very of this era with its own children’s line of clothing. You can find the brand’s kids clothes on sites like
ChildrenSalon. 19 Emilio Pucci
Called the Junior Collection, Pucci’s famous signature prints get the kid clothing treatment with mini swimsuits, leggings, and mini accessories like a
Quirimbas Print Bow Hair Clip ($69). 20 Alexander McQueen
If oversized sneakers are your thing, or your child’s thing, you can find them from Alexander McQueen. The brand has a dozen designs featuring animal print and a variety of colors.
Ready to make your child a mini fashion plate? Start shopping these designers and you'll have them runway ready in no time.