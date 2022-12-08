A Wonderful Christmastime
Because the most magical place on earth can get a little more magical.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
From perfect Christmas photo ops to fun, festive eats, there is so much to see and do at the Disney parks during Christmas. But above all, you have to be patient, and plan accordingly. If there’s a ride you have to do, make a plan for it. And then follow these tips.
It’s literally the busiest day of the year in the parks, so please be patient. Know that you’ll wait in line, that there will be lots of crowds, and that you might get overwhelmed.