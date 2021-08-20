When your family wants to dress like their favorite Disney characters for Halloween, it makes sense to go straight to the source. The Disney Store’s collection of Halloween costumes includes just about every iconic character you can think of — from Buzz Lightyear to Dumbo, and every single sidekick in between.
The Disney Store is a magical place any time of year, but around Halloween time, things really do kick into high gear. Whether you want to dress your baby like Donald Duck or let your toddler ride in their stroller dressed like Baby Yoda in his floating pod, the Disney Store has you covered.
From accessory sets for adults who don’t want to wear a full costume through a night of trick-or-treating to entire collections that let every member of the family (even the furry ones) dress like characters from movies like
Frozen, The Incredibles, and Toy Story, Disney has everything. They also offer several styles of adaptive costume that include wheelchair covers, so that every Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars-loving kid and adult can dress like their favorite character this Halloween season.
Read on to see some of the incredibly fun costume choices that the Disney Store has on tap for this Halloween season.
Your kiddo has a friend in Buzz Lightyear thanks to this adorable
. The whole family can also get in on the fun with Toy Story costume matching costumes that feature characters like Bo Peep, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and the rest of the Toy Story crew. 2 Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo!
When your kids beg for you to get dressed up for Halloween, it’s easy to just throw this
Fairy Godmother costume accessory set over your outfit and call it bibbidi bobbidi done with a simple wave of your magic mom wand. 4 Wakanda For Everyone
With this adaptive costume from the Disney Store, now
any kid who wants can dress just like Black Panther for Halloween. This light-up costume features a flap opening in front for abdominal access and a rear opening with a longer inseam to allow for extra comfort when seated. 6 Doggie Sanderson
Is your pup secretly known as the fourth Sanderson sister? If so, this ridiculously cute
Winifred Sanderson pet costume (with the curly red wig included!) from the Disney Store will have them spellbound this howl-o-ween. 7 What Is Halloween, If Not Costumes Persevering?
When Wanda Maximoff dressed as her alter ego, the Scarlet Witch, on the ‘90s-themed Halloween episode of
WandaVision, I had a sneaking suspicion that this exact costume would be everywhere come October. My prediction has come true and now you, too can dress like a retro Scarlet Witch for Halloween thanks to Disney. 8 A Quacky Costume For Babies
In this classic bodysuit and matching headpiece, your baby can look just like the iconic Disney character
Donald Duck this Halloween. The adorable baby duck shoes that pair with this costume are sold separately, but they’re so cute, they’re worth the extra $10, and can absolutely double as slippers when Halloween is over. 9 A Costume For Little Warriors
On their epic quest to collect candy this Halloween, your little one can don this fierce
. The five-piece set includes a top, bottoms, vest, armbands, and hat, but the Raya and the Last Dragon costume matching boots are sold separately. 10 Ohana Means Family
If family means no one gets left behind, that definitely applies to parents on Halloween. Join in the family fun on a night of tricks and treats by dressing up in this hilariously comfy looking
Stitch costume for adults. 11 There’s A New Cap In Town
Spoiler alert warning if you haven’t watched
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Sam Wilson fills Steve Rogers’ shoes to wield the shield of Captain America. Now, your kids can emulate this latest iteration of their favorite superhero in this Halloween costume that will transform them into The Falcon as Captain America. 12 Have A Nightmare Of A Time
Go all out this Halloween in this giant
Oogie Boogie Halloween costume that will inspire anyone and everyone around you to dance and groove all night long. Sandy Claws will surely be jealous of this look. 13 Make Way For Prince Ali
I’m not sure that I’ve seen a cuter Halloween choice for pets than this
. Personally, my own dog would probably think Abu is a chew toy and try desperately to get that monkey off his back, but it’s still an incredibly adorable choice for pets who don’t mind wearing a costume. Aladdin-themed costume 15 Glow, Mickey, Glow
No bones about it, this
glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mouse skeleton costume is frightfully cool. The one-piece hooded suit has a front zipper closure and comes with one pair of giant Mickey gloves. 16 A Powerful Princess
This Halloween, transform into the smart, fierce Wakandan warrior princess,
Shuri, from . This sleek costume features a one-piece jumpsuit with screen printed detailing, a decorative sash, arm bands, and knuckle-busting gloves to complete the look. Black Panther 17 Hi Ho, Halloween!
Honestly, who doesn’t want to dress their baby like the adorable
Dopey from ? The oversized ears paired with a pillowy belly and curled slippers just put this cute Halloween costume over the top. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 18 San Fransokyo’s Finest
One of the best Disney characters in recent years is the lovable
Baymax from , and your kid can dress just like him this Halloween. The costume comes with a mask and a battery-operated fan inside of the jumpsuit that will keep it inflated while your kiddo waddles from house to house looking like the Marshmallow Man’s brother. Big Hero 6 19 A Not-So-Scary Monster Costume
They may not actually be able to pronounce Mike Wazowski’s name yet, but your toddler definitely knows this little green guy’s friendly face and can dress just like the
for Halloween. Monster’s University version of the character 20 A Classic Villain
This classic
Maleficent costume is made to transform your child from their sweet, innocent self into one of Disney’s most iconic villains from the original Sleeping Beauty film. The dress-style costume features velvet robes in fuchsia hues with metallic detailing and a plush, horned headpiece. 21 Take Flight, Baby
If there’s one thing Halloween is great for, it’s the opportunity to dress your baby in pretty much any costume you want until they’re old enough to pick out their own. This
is a top-notch choice with soft, velvety fabric, a hat with Timothy Mouse on top, and those iconic giant ears. Dumbo costume for babies 22 Tricks, Treats, & Tiana
There is just something about a Disney Princess costume on Halloween that makes little kids want to twirl and spin more than trick-or-treat. I could literally jam out to the soundtrack from
The Princess and the Frog on repeat, and really wish that this beautiful Princess Tiana costume for kids came in adult sizes. 23 A Costume That Holds Treats
This adorable
Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkin costume features a convenient candy pouch so that your toddler won’t have to tote a treat bag house to house while they trick-or-treat this year. Plus, Mickey’s face lights up and makes spooky sounds, which makes it easy to track your tot in the dark. 24 Hooked On Halloween
Perfect for your little swashbuckling scoundrel, this
Captain Hook costume features a velveteen jacket with gold trim, elastic waist pants, boot covers, and a faux leather sash and belt. Complete the look with Hook’s hat and accessory kit including his sword and hook, both sold separately. 25 A Smashing Costume Choice
With a mask and full body suit that features a padded top, this
Hulk Halloween costume is perfect for any kid who wants to dress like Bruce Banner’s alter ego. There’s even a hidden sound compartment in the arm that plays Hulk’s signature smashing sound so your kids can Hulk out in front of the neighbors. (Don’t worry though — there’s also an on/off switch!)