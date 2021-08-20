When your family wants to dress like their favorite Disney characters for Halloween, it makes sense to go straight to the source. The Disney Store’s collection of Halloween costumes includes just about every iconic character you can think of — from Buzz Lightyear to Dumbo, and every single sidekick in between.

The Disney Store is a magical place any time of year, but around Halloween time, things really do kick into high gear. Whether you want to dress your baby like Donald Duck or let your toddler ride in their stroller dressed like Baby Yoda in his floating pod, the Disney Store has you covered.

From accessory sets for adults who don’t want to wear a full costume through a night of trick-or-treating to entire collections that let every member of the family (even the furry ones) dress like characters from movies like Frozen, The Incredibles, and Toy Story, Disney has everything. They also offer several styles of adaptive costume that include wheelchair covers, so that every Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars-loving kid and adult can dress like their favorite character this Halloween season.

Read on to see some of the incredibly fun costume choices that the Disney Store has on tap for this Halloween season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! Fairy Godmother Costume Accessory Set for Adults Disney One Size $35 see on shop disney When your kids beg for you to get dressed up for Halloween, it’s easy to just throw this Fairy Godmother costume accessory set over your outfit and call it bibbidi bobbidi done with a simple wave of your magic mom wand.

4 Wakanda For Everyone Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume for Kids Disney Available in kids sizes XS to XL $50 see on shop disney With this adaptive costume from the Disney Store, now any kid who wants can dress just like Black Panther for Halloween. This light-up costume features a flap opening in front for abdominal access and a rear opening with a longer inseam to allow for extra comfort when seated.

6 Doggie Sanderson Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume Rubie's Available in sizes S-XL $27 see on shop disney Is your pup secretly known as the fourth Sanderson sister? If so, this ridiculously cute Winifred Sanderson pet costume (with the curly red wig included!) from the Disney Store will have them spellbound this howl-o-ween.

7 What Is Halloween, If Not Costumes Persevering? Scarlet Witch Costume for Adults Rubie's Available in sizes XS/S-L $60 see on shop disney When Wanda Maximoff dressed as her alter ego, the Scarlet Witch, on the ‘90s-themed Halloween episode of WandaVision, I had a sneaking suspicion that this exact costume would be everywhere come October. My prediction has come true and now you, too can dress like a retro Scarlet Witch for Halloween thanks to Disney.

8 A Quacky Costume For Babies Donald Duck Costume Bodysuit for Baby Disney Available in sizes 0-3m through 18-24m $22 see on shop disney In this classic bodysuit and matching headpiece, your baby can look just like the iconic Disney character Donald Duck this Halloween. The adorable baby duck shoes that pair with this costume are sold separately, but they’re so cute, they’re worth the extra $10, and can absolutely double as slippers when Halloween is over.

10 Ohana Means Family Stitch Deluxe Costume for Adults Disguise Available in adult sizes M and XL $65 see on shop disney If family means no one gets left behind, that definitely applies to parents on Halloween. Join in the family fun on a night of tricks and treats by dressing up in this hilariously comfy looking Stitch costume for adults.

11 There’s A New Cap In Town Captain America Deluxe Costume for Kids - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Rubie's Available in kids sizes S, M, L $40 see on shop disney Spoiler alert warning if you haven’t watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Sam Wilson fills Steve Rogers’ shoes to wield the shield of Captain America. Now, your kids can emulate this latest iteration of their favorite superhero in this Halloween costume that will transform them into The Falcon as Captain America.

12 Have A Nightmare Of A Time Oogie Boogie Prestige Costume for Adults Disguise Available in sizes M and XL $130 see on shop disney Go all out this Halloween in this giant Oogie Boogie Halloween costume that will inspire anyone and everyone around you to dance and groove all night long. Sandy Claws will surely be jealous of this look.

13 Make Way For Prince Ali Abu Pet Costume Disney Available in sizes S-XL $25 see on shop disney I’m not sure that I’ve seen a cuter Halloween choice for pets than this Aladdin-themed costume. Personally, my own dog would probably think Abu is a chew toy and try desperately to get that monkey off his back, but it’s still an incredibly adorable choice for pets who don’t mind wearing a costume.

16 A Powerful Princess Shuri Deluxe Costume for Adults Rubie's Available in adult sizes XS/S to L $60 see on shop disney This Halloween, transform into the smart, fierce Wakandan warrior princess, Shuri, from Black Panther. This sleek costume features a one-piece jumpsuit with screen printed detailing, a decorative sash, arm bands, and knuckle-busting gloves to complete the look.

18 San Fransokyo’s Finest Baymax Inflatable Costume for Kids Disguise One Size $60 see on shop disney One of the best Disney characters in recent years is the lovable Baymax from Big Hero 6, and your kid can dress just like him this Halloween. The costume comes with a mask and a battery-operated fan inside of the jumpsuit that will keep it inflated while your kiddo waddles from house to house looking like the Marshmallow Man’s brother.

19 A Not-So-Scary Monster Costume Mike Wazowski Costume for Toddlers - Monster's University Disguise Available in sizes 2T to 4-6 $36 see on shop disney They may not actually be able to pronounce Mike Wazowski’s name yet, but your toddler definitely knows this little green guy’s friendly face and can dress just like the Monster’s University version of the character for Halloween.

20 A Classic Villain Maleficent Costume for Kids – Sleeping Beauty Disney Available in kids sizes 3 to 9/10 $45 see on shop disney This classic Maleficent costume is made to transform your child from their sweet, innocent self into one of Disney’s most iconic villains from the original Sleeping Beauty film. The dress-style costume features velvet robes in fuchsia hues with metallic detailing and a plush, horned headpiece.

21 Take Flight, Baby Dumbo Costume for Baby Disguise Available in sizes 6-12m and 12-24m $36 see on shop disney If there’s one thing Halloween is great for, it’s the opportunity to dress your baby in pretty much any costume you want until they’re old enough to pick out their own. This Dumbo costume for babies is a top-notch choice with soft, velvety fabric, a hat with Timothy Mouse on top, and those iconic giant ears.

22 Tricks, Treats, & Tiana Tiana Costume for Kids – The Princess and the Frog Disney Available in kids sizes 3 to 13 $50 see on shop disney There is just something about a Disney Princess costume on Halloween that makes little kids want to twirl and spin more than trick-or-treat. I could literally jam out to the soundtrack from The Princess and the Frog on repeat, and really wish that this beautiful Princess Tiana costume for kids came in adult sizes.

23 A Costume That Holds Treats Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Light-Up Treat Holding Costume for Toddlers Disney Available in sizes 2T to 5T $45 see on shop disney This adorable Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkin costume features a convenient candy pouch so that your toddler won’t have to tote a treat bag house to house while they trick-or-treat this year. Plus, Mickey’s face lights up and makes spooky sounds, which makes it easy to track your tot in the dark.