Tumble Outta Bed & Stumble To The Kitchen To Bake A Cake Like Dolly Parton

Whether you know her as the singer and songwriter behind mega-hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” as the sassy hairdresser from the classic Steel Magnolias, or as an outspoken advocate for public health and children’s literacy, for most fans, to know Dolly Parton is to love her. Thanks to a new partnership with Duncan Hines you can now know her, love her, and bake with her — sort of. Dolly’s new baking collection looks to be just as sweet as the superstar herself.

Featured prominently on the packaging as a caricature version of herself wearing a pink sparkly top and her signature blonde locks styled in voluminous, sky-high curls (because the higher the hair, the closer to God, right?), Dolly’s baking collection is a dreamy, pink Southern dream come true. The line includes two Southern-inspired cake mix flavors and two creamy buttercream frostings to top them off: Southern-Style coconut cake mix, Southern-Style banana cake mix, creamy buttercream frosting, and creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

“I've always loved to cook. Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what's what in the kitchen... my Mama, my grandmothers and my aunts were all wonderful bakers,” reads Dolly’s statement on the Duncan Hines site. “They taught me everything I know, from biscuits and gravy to chocolate cake. Now I am proud to share some of those favorites with all of you.”

To launch the collection, Duncan Hines released a limited edition box set that includes the two baking mixes and frostings paired with a Dolly-themed spatula and tea towel that reads “If you are what you eat, then why not be sweet?” (How absolutely perfect is that?) Also included in the $40 set are special recipe cards and a letter from Dolly.

The bad thing? The collection’s box set is already sold out on the Duncan Hines website. But the site promises that Dolly’s cake mixes and frosting “are coming soon to a retailer near you!” There’s no word yet on when that will be, but you can sign up to receive an email notification when the entire collection is back in stock.

Once you do get your hands on the cake mixes and frosting, you can find recipes for Dolly’s Favorite Banana Puddin’ Cake and Dolly’s Favorite Coconut Cake on the Duncan Hines website to make your own Southern-inspired desserts right in your own kitchen. It might be the closest any of us will ever get to baking with the legend herself.