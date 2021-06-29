In South Florida, an entire community is coming together to aid victims, survivors, and their families after a condominium collapsed in Miami last week. On June 24, the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida partially collapsed, resulting in about 55 condominiums falling to the ground. As of Tuesday, local authorities confirmed 11 people were killed in the tragic incident and over 150 residents of the complex remain missing.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but a 2018 report revealed structural issues with the building. Months before the disaster, NPR reported that residents were sent a letter notifying them that “concrete deterioration is accelerating.” Raysa Rodriguez, who lived in the building for 17 years and was rescued from her balcony, said the building “swayed like a sheet of paper” the night of the collapse, according to NBC News.

In the days since the collapse, local and national organizations have been coming together to aid victims of the beachside community. As rescuers continue to work on the ground and families grapple with the aftermath of this devastating incident, here are a few places to donate to right now.

Donate To Support Surfside

The Support Surfside hardship fund is a collaborative effort with The Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Key Biscayne Community Foundation, The Knight Foundation, The Miami Foundation, Miami HEAT, and Miami HEAT Charitable Fund. Donations will go directly to the families of those impacted to help with basic needs and mental health services. Support Surfside is only asking for financial needs to aid in this crisis. Recently, Support Surfside donated $155,000 in initial grants to eight nonprofit organizations, which are also assisting in relief efforts.

Click here to donate to the Support Surfside Hardship fund here.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Donate To American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is currently providing hotel lodging, mental and spiritual counseling for residents that have been displaced by the tragedy. At the moment, the Red Cross is asking people not to send items such as “stuffed animals, blankets, clothing, and household goods” because it will take “time and money to store, sort, clean, and distribute these items.” The Red Cross plans to coordinate with local officials on how to best support the families.

Click here to stay up to date on how you can help the American Red Cross in its efforts.

Support The Miami Diaper Bank

Diapers are needed for families with young children. The Miami Diaper bank is currently asking for pull-ups, large sizes of diapers (specifically 4 to 6), and baby wipes.

Click here to access the Amazon link to donate these items.

Donate Everyday Items To ATJC Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center

The ATJC Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in Aventura is asking for donations of sheets, medicine, pillows, phone chargers, and snack food. Care cards, which are financial donations that will allow the organization to provide gift cards to families, are also welcomed.

Click here to donate to ATJC.

Donate To Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is helping individuals who need to make funeral arrangements for their loved ones.

Click here to aid the Salvation Army with their efforts.

Donate To The Chesed Fund

Created by the corporate events company, The EZS Events and Jewish religious organization, The Shul of Bal Harbour, their Surfside Tragedy Central Emergency Fund, also known as The Chesed Fund is aimed to directly help victims and families who have been impacting. “Our heartfelt condolences are with all those who lost a loved one, and our prayers and hearts are heavenward in hopes of finding survivors,” the group posted a statement on their site. “These funds are to be distributed to members of all communities affected by this unspeakable horror.” As of Tuesday, over 10,000 people have donated, totaling over $1.2 million. The goal is $5 million.

Click here to donate to The Chesed Fund.

Donate To Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has created an emergency assistance fund. Checks may also be sent as well.

Click here to donate to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s assistance fund.

Donate To Operation Helping Hands

Local nonprofit United Way of Miami-Dade established Operation Helping Hands to financially help families with short and long-term needs.

Click here to donate to Operation Helping Hands.

Volunteer With United Way

If you don’t have extra money to spare and you are located in Miami, you can also sign up to be an emergency relief volunteer through United Way. Virtual and remote volunteer opportunities are also available. Those who choose to do in-person volunteering will be required to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. Currently, there are over 100 openings available for emergency relief.

Click here to sign up for the United Way emergency relief volunteer opportunity.