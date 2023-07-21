New DreamWorks Land Is Coming To Universal Studios With Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, & More

Universal Studios in Orlando is getting a super exciting overhaul in 2024. The theme park announced plans to replace its KidZone area of the park with a much more exciting DreamWorks Land, where guests will be able to interact with all of their favorite characters from movies like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and more.

DreamWorks Land is expected to open in 2024 in place of KidZone, the area of the park where the E.T. Adventure Ride and Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, which closed in January, are currently located, according to a blog post from Universal Studios. DreamWorks Land “will immerse guests of all ages in vibrant, family-friendly experiences that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in a whole new way,” the theme park said, adding that meet-and-greets will be available with all of these characters as well as Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse.

While no exact date has been given for the opening of DreamWorks Land, it’s an exciting development for guests planning ahead for next year’s visit. And it’s not even the only new attraction coming to Universal Studios.

Illuminations Minion Land opened for Summer 2023, where visitor can join the ever popular Minions at Villain-Con Minion Blast, a moving target experience, where kids can blast their way to becoming super villains by taking on the Vicious 6 from the film series. Once they’ve worked up an appetite the whole family can check out the Minion Cafe where we can only hope they’ll be serving up bananas. There’s another attraction called Despicable Me Minion Mayhem featuring Gru himself alongside his daughters and, of course, the little yellow minions, where everyone is working together in Gru’s villain laboratory.

Universal Studios has been expanding all over the place in recent years. There is a new family-friendly theme park expected to be built in Fresco, Texas on 100 acres, and Universal Studios Hollywood has opened a video game-themed area called Super Nintendo World. There’s just one ride, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, but loads of interactive fun to be had. And, of course, Universal Studios owns the rights to most of the Marvel superhero characters.

The addition of rides and attractions based on fan favorite characters like Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda should be enough for anyone to want to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. Hurry up, 2024.