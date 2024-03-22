One thing I love about Easter dinner is that everyone does things a little different — there’s really no “standard” fare. Sure, ham is usually a solid choice, but plenty of families go with a different main dish like roast chicken or pot roast. Since there are no rules, you get to choose whatever you like, what you’re craving, or go with tried-and-true family favorites. If you’re short a side though, these Easter dinner side dishes are the perfect complement to your meal.
A big springtime meal is the perfect opportunity to showcase seasonal produce and flavors like asparagus, artichokes, mint, and beets — they can really add a fresh touch to the table. Whether you're aiming for a more classic spread or looking to put your own spin on the feast, side dishes play a crucial role in rounding out the meal, adding color, texture, and flavor to every bite. Plus, if you make a bunch of amazing sides, would anyone even notice if you skipped the honey baked ham this year?
Whether you need a side dish to serve your family that’s easy to whip up while your kids hunt eggs or you’re searching for the perfect recipe to impress your mother-in-law at Easter dinner, there’s sure to be something on this list that will check all the right boxes for your meal.
Whether you take the easy route and pop some veggies in the oven to roast, or go all out and make a delectable stovetop creamed corn in a cast iron skillet just like your grandma used to, these Easter dinner side dishes are all great options for rounding out your meal.