One thing I love about Easter dinner is that everyone does things a little different — there’s really no “standard” fare. Sure, ham is usually a solid choice, but plenty of families go with a different main dish like roast chicken or pot roast. Since there are no rules, you get to choose whatever you like, what you’re craving, or go with tried-and-true family favorites. If you’re short a side though, these Easter dinner side dishes are the perfect complement to your meal.

A big springtime meal is the perfect opportunity to showcase seasonal produce and flavors like asparagus, artichokes, mint, and beets — they can really add a fresh touch to the table. Whether you're aiming for a more classic spread or looking to put your own spin on the feast, side dishes play a crucial role in rounding out the meal, adding color, texture, and flavor to every bite. Plus, if you make a bunch of amazing sides, would anyone even notice if you skipped the honey baked ham this year?

Whether you need a side dish to serve your family that’s easy to whip up while your kids hunt eggs or you’re searching for the perfect recipe to impress your mother-in-law at Easter dinner, there’s sure to be something on this list that will check all the right boxes for your meal.

1 Roasted Sweet Potato Fries Gimme Some Oven These perfectly crispy oven-roasted sweet potato fries dusted with garlic powder and paprika from Gimme Some Oven are sure to hit the spot next to a platter of fried chicken for Easter dinner. Talk about a crowd-pleaser, am I right? You can add a bunch of fun sauces and dips to the table, too.

2 Crispy Artichoke White Bean Salad Two Peas And Their Pod The various textures and bright flavors in this artichoke white bean salad from Two Peas and Their Pod is one of the most refreshing Easter dinner side dishes on this list. It's got crunchy green cabbage mixed with roasted artichokes, white beans, Parmesan cheese, cucumbers, and fresh herbs, all tossed together in a simple lemon dressing.

3 Asparagus Carbonara The Curious Plate Pasta carbonara is most often served as a main course, but with this twist on the dish from The Curious Plate, you can enjoy the bacon and parmesan aspects of a carbonara in the form of a veggie side. While there are no real hard and fast rules for Easter dinner, an asparagus side dish like this is very spring-forward and will look so pretty on your table.

4 Four Cheese Garlic Scalloped Potatoes Baked By Rachel In my family, we have at least one (if not two or three) potato dishes with every holiday meal. Most everyone enjoys the humble potato, but when they’re sliced and covered with four melty cheeses like in this scalloped potato recipe from Baked By Rachel, you know they’re going to be the hit of your Easter dinner.

5 Pea Salad A Pretty Life In The Suburbs For the longest time, I thought pea salad was strictly something that my grandma made up that my sister complained about eating on every holiday. Now, after hosting my own Easter holidays, I know better. Pea salad is an absolute Easter dinner staple side dish if you ask me, and this recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is a fantastic one to make this year.

6 Baked Beans Meatloaf And Melodrama There’s a really good reason why this recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama is called “easy baked beans” — it’s ridiculously simple to make, but oh so tasty. My favorite recipes are the ones where you jazz up ready-made ingredients (like canned beans) to give them a homemade taste, and with brown sugar and bacon, this recipe for baked beans does not disappoint.

7 Sweet Tarragon Carrots Foodie Crush It just wouldn’t be Easter dinner without a few carrots in the mix. To try this sweet tarragon carrot recipe from Foodie Crush, simply steam them until they're sweet and tender, then toss them in a mix of butter, honey, tarragon, and orange zest. The outcome? A super easy and insanely tasty side dish that goes with just about anything.

8 Roasted Lemon Tahini Cauliflower A Beautiful Plate I could eat cauliflower served pretty much any way for every meal, but my kids won’t even look at it unless it’s roasted and covered in some sort of sauce. Enter this roasted cauliflower with lemon tahini sauce from A Beautiful Plate. All of those flavors, plus fresh mint makes it a beautiful addition to your Easter dinner — and one your kids might even try!

9 Bacon Creamed Corn Damn Delicious It’s hard to go wrong with corn and bacon on an ingredients list, and this recipe for stovetop creamed corn from Damn Delicious has them both. Serve it up as a side with any main dish you want this Easter, and I can pretty much guarantee you won’t have leftovers.

10 Beet Salad Pinch Of Yum If you’re looking for a light and refreshing side dish, this seven-layer beet salad from Pinch Of Yum is a standout pick. It's loaded with cooked beets, juicy oranges, crunchy chopped pistachios, creamy truffle ricotta, and a touch of fresh mint. It goes great with chicken or ham, and it would also make a really nice side for roasted fish, if that’s on your Easter dinner menu.

11 Sesame Roasted Asparagus With Whipped Feta Half Baked Harvest I could probably put whipped feta on cardboard and eat it, I love it so much. This recipe from Half Baked Harvest features asparagus roasted in olive oil, jazzed up with sesame seeds, garlic, and a hint of lemon zest, all served on a bed of creamy, salty whipped feta cheese. And the finishing touch? Crispy, torn ciabatta breadcrumbs for some extra crunch.

12 Parmesan Roasted Broccoli Wholefully For an easy crowd-pleasing side that even the pickiest of kids will devour during Easter dinner, you can’t go wrong with this parmesan roasted broccoli recipe from Wholefully. It’s so simple and fresh with just a drizzle of olive oil, spices, and lots of shredded parm on the top.

13 Green Beans Almandine A Beautiful Plate If you’ve never made this classic French side dish, Easter is the ideal time to try it out. With this green beans almandine recipe from A Beautiful Plate in-hand, you can be sure that every guest at your dinner table will finish their veggies.

Whether you take the easy route and pop some veggies in the oven to roast, or go all out and make a delectable stovetop creamed corn in a cast iron skillet just like your grandma used to, these Easter dinner side dishes are all great options for rounding out your meal.