The time to wear floppy hats and seersucker dresses is upon us. After the baskets are stuffed and the eggs are hidden, the only thing left to do is post pictures of your blissful Easter day on social media. But first, you’ll need the perfect Easter Instagram caption to accompany that photo of your little one holding a basket full of chocolate bunnies nestled in fake grass. After all, your kids dressed in head-to-toe pastel deserves documentation.

There is just something about Easter that puts me in a celebratory mood. The arrival of the spring season and all of its beauty is just worth shouting from the rooftops — especially the digital ones where all of my friends and family can see our fancy Easter outfits. Even if your photos consist solely of your kids rocking bunny ears and pajamas, pushing each other out of the way while they hunt eggs, they’re still totally worth posting. Take a look at these Easter Instagram captions to see which one captures the spirit of the season for you.

Instagram Captions With Easter Puns

“I just love spending Easter with my Peeps.”

“Don’t worry, be hoppy.”

“We’re having an egg-cellent Easter together.”

“Spending my Easter with somebunny special!”

“Our Easter was egg-stra special.”

“We’re really egg-cited about Easter!”

“We’re like two Peeps in a pod.”

“Ears to a great Easter”

“I carrot even tell you how hoppy I am that it’s Easter.”

“Feeling a bit egg-stra today.”

“Have a Hoppy Easter, everyone!”

“Show me the bunny!”

“All of this egg hunting is egg-hausting.”

“I’m having such a great hare day today.”

“The cutest chicks I know.”

“Have an egg-stra fun day today!”

Cute & Funny Easter Instagram Captions

“Easter egg hunts are proof that your kids can find something when they really want to.”

“How do I like my eggs? Cadbury.”

“Follow the bunny — he has the chocolate.”

“May all your chocolate bunnies be the solid kind.”

“I’ll celebrate anyone who can turn water into wine.”

“Today, I’m putting all my eggs in one basket.”

“How old is too old to hunt eggs? Asking for a friend.”

“A balanced diet is chocolate in each hand.”

“Dyed eggs, full hearts, can’t lose.”

“Hopping into Easter like...”

“No matter the question, the answer is always chocolate.”

“‘YOLO! Jk, Brb.’ — Jesus, probably”

“Hippity hoppity, here comes Easter!”

“Easter is a great excuse to eat chocolate all day.”

“Lent is over — pass me the candy.”

“Forever my egg hunting partners.”

Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images

Easter Instagram Captions That Celebrate Spring

“Just living is not enough. One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.” — Hans Christian Andersen

“Easter puts a little spring in my step.”

“The Earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“No matter how long the winter, spring will soon follow.” — Unknown

“Spring has sprung!”

“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” — William Shakespeare

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” — S.D. Gordon

“Here’s to sunshine, chocolate, and spring.”

“Have a hopping good spring!”

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!.’” — Robin Williams

“Spring is a beautiful reminder of how lovely change can be.” — Unknown

“Life in full bloom.”

Faith-filled Easter Instagram Captions