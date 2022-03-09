Easter

Easter outfits for babies, toddlers, and kids.
42 Adorable Easter Outfits For Babies & Little Kids That Are Too Dang Cute

The ruffles. The spring prints. The tiny collared shirts!

by Katie McPherson

Easter is upon us, and whether you’re planning on having a family gathering, attending a church service, or dyeing and hunting eggs, why miss an opportunity to dress the kids up in a super cute spring outfit? There are so many adorable Easter outfits for babies and toddlers on the market this year, and it’s definitely worth a little window shopping online.

And I know, I know, why dress up your kids in the first place, right? Will they spit up on it or spill their food on it within minutes? Of course! But half the fun of having babies and little ones is to enjoy their cuteness and share it with the world. If you can pop them into a ruffled two-piece set or a fuzzy bunny sweater and give yourself and your other family members an “aww”-inducing moment, it’s worth the effort. Besides, there’s nothing a little stain remover can’t fix once you get back home.

So, get to browsing these Easter outfits for babies, toddlers, and little kids alike. Whether you need a formal collared shirt and pants or a casual dress or jumpsuit, there’s an Easter look here for every occasion you may attend this time of year.

Baby Girl Easter Dresses

Would Easter even be Easter without the dresses? I still remember going to the store every year with my grandmother to pick out an Easter dress and shoes, and you can start that tradition with your own littles from their very first Easter.

Floral Chiffon Puff Sleeve Dress
Janie & Jack
This dress is available in sizes 6-12 months all the way up to a size 18 for kids. Girls of all ages will love twirling in this ruffled skirt.
Green & White Smocked Bunny Peter Pan Collar Dress
Fantaisie Kids
Does it get more precious than this collared dress adorned with little white bunnies? Available in sizes 3M to 4T.
Mia & Mimi Baby Girls' Tassel Dress
Target
Ruffles are a must when it comes to Easter outfits for girls, but these tassels don’t hurt either. Available in newborn to 24M sizes.
2-Piece Carrot Bodysuit Dress & Cardigan Set
Carter's
Want a baby girl Easter outfit that’s not all flowers? This carrot ensemble fits the bill, and comes in sizes from newborn to 24M.
Baby Eyelet Collar Ponte Dress
Janie & Jack
Peter Pan collars on baby Easter dresses are just too cute. Available in newborn to 24M sizes.
Baby Bunny Toile Dress
Janie & Jack
OK, this fluffy pink dream can only be cuter when it’s on your baby girl. Comes in sizes ranging from newborn to 24M.
Tiered Floral Dress
Osh Kosh B'gosh
If you need a less format kids’ Easter outfit for hunting eggs, this option is perfect. Available in 3M to 24M sizes.

Baby Boy Easter Outfits

If you can look at these tiny cardigans, bunny hats, and collared jumpers and not buy something, you deserve a medal for self-control. One or more of these looks will definitely wind up in my baby’s closet this year.

Baby Bunny Cardigan
Janie & Jack
The perfect Easter outfit for baby boys doesn't exi...here it is. Just pop it over a white tee and khakis. Available in sizes 0-3M up to 18-24M.
3-Piece Easter Bunny Outfit
Carter's
This Easter outfit for baby boys comes with bubble overalls with a tail, a carrot onesie, and a bunny ear hat. Availabel in sizes NB to 24M.
Easter Egg Cart John Johns
Fantaisie Kids
This little jumper is perfect for Easter in hotter areas. Comes in sizes 3M to 4T.
Baby Gingham Romper
Janie & Jack
Um, just look at that itty bitty collar. This romper comes in sizes 0-3M up to 18-24M.
Short-Sleeve Pocket Shirt and Pants Set for Baby
Old Navy
This set is too cute and comes with everything but the shoes. Sizes range from 0-3M to 18-24M.
Smocked Blue & White Button On Peter Pan Collar Short Set
Fantaisie Kids
Want a classic Easter outfit for baby? This smocked set comes in sizes 3M to 4T, so it works for toddlers too.
Unisex Printed Short-Sleeve Bodysuit for Baby
Old Navy
Available in 0-3M up to 18-24M sizes, this carrot onesie just needs some cute pants or shorts to make a complete Easter outfit for baby boys.
Sleeveless Romper Suit
H&M
This gender-neutral jumpsuit has a subtle green hue and light pink flower pattern. Comes in sizes 0-1M up to 6-9M.

Baby Girl Easter Sets

If you’ve never been a bonnet mom, Easter is a great time to experiment with the idea. Or, if you’re solidly in the camp of no bonnets, consider a set with ruffles, flowers, or a fluffy bunny tail on the bum.

Smocked Green Gingham Bunny Bubble & Hat
Fantaisie Kids
The color. The bunnies and flowers. The BONNET. It's too good. Sizes range from NB to 24M.
Smocked Floral Top and Bubble Set for Baby
Old Navy
This Easter set for baby girls is a total classic thanks to the white and pink pattern and ruffled straps. Available in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M.
Baby Girls' Ditsy Floral Ruffle Gauze Long Sleeve Dress - Cat & Jack™
Target
This blue Easter set for baby girls comes in sizes from NB to 24M, and includes bloomers to boot.
Burt's Bees Baby® Girls' 'Bunny Loves You' Tunic & Leggings Set
Target
This Easter set for baby girls features muted tones in the bunny pattern and light green pants. Available in sizes 3-6M to 24M.
Baby Bunny Romper In Cotton Poplin
Hanna Andersson
Whether it's worn over a shirt or solo, this bunny romper is just too cute. Comes in sizes from 0-3M up to 3T.
Baby Girls' Bunny Top and Tutu Bottom Set - Just One You® made by carter's Pink
Target
For baby girls who want a tutu at all times, this is the Easter outfit set to go with. Sizes range from NB to 12M.

Little Boy Easter Outfits

Toddler boys don’t always get the same selection of clothes as toddler girls (OK, rarely, if we’re being honest), but there are some pretty unique Easter choices out there for the fellas this year. Those carrot overalls? OMG.

Toddler Boys' 2pc Floral Print Woven Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Chino Pants Set with Bowtie - Cat & Jack™
Target
Want to buy an entire Easter outfit for your toddler at once? This one comes in sizes from 12M to 5T.
Easter Marshmallow Sweater
Hanna Andersson
Want something a little outside the pastel box? This kids' Easter sweater comes in sizes 2 through 12.
Carter's Short & Shirt Set
Carter's
This short and shirt set from Carter's is perfect for hunting down eggs and sitting down to lunch. Available in sizes 2T to 5T.
Knotted Overalls
HandmadeInOxford
Pop these bad boys over a onesie or T-shirt and you have the cutest carrot Easter outfit for toddler boys. Available in sizes NB to 5T.
Short-Sleeve Gingham Shirt & Bow-Tie Set for Toddler Boys
Old Navy
This pink plaid button up and bowtie combo will look adorable on your little man. Sizes range from 12-18M to 5T.
Blue Gingham Smocked Button-On Bubble
Cecil And Lou
This blue and white look is a classic Easter boys' outfit. Available in sizes 3M to 3T.

Toddler Girl Easter Clothes

If you’re looking for more formal Easter dresses, they’re easy enough to find, but maybe your little girl needs a more lightweight, washable option. And those are out there too, as are Easter jumpsuits for the gals who aren’t interested in skirts.

Toddler Girl Pretty Floral Print Bowknot Dress and Hat Set
Pat Pat
This is quite possibly the cutest Easter dress for toddlers with its giant bow and hat accessory. Available in sizes 18-24M to 5-6 years.
Bunny Jumper In Chambray
Hanna Andersson
A bigger version of the baby girls' Easter romper, but with a skirt. Available in sizes 2 through 12.
Textured Tiered Puff-Sleeve All-Day Dress for Girls
Old Navy
This dress is giving cottagecore Easter in the best way possible. Available in sizes XS to 2X.
2-Piece Tee & Floral Skirtall
Carter's
This toddler girls' Easter outfit is available in sizes 2T to 5T. It includes the shirt and skirtall, which has a cute bow detail in the back.
Print Knit Jumpsuit In Cotton Jersey
Hanna Andersson
Is your toddler more a jumpsuit kind of girl? This bright yellow Easter outfit comes in sizes 2 through 12.
Bunny Seersucker Dress
Mudpie
This little floral bunny seersucker number has everything you could want in a toddler Easter dress. Available in sizes 3-6M to 5T.
Butterfly Sateen Dress
Carter's
What could say spring better than a sleeveless dress covered with flowers and butterflies? Available in sizes 2T to 5T.

Matching Sibling Easter Outfits

Whether you’re taking family photos or just want to look extra coordinated for Easter, these sibling outfits will have you looking like a matching Hallmark movie family.

Toddler Plaid Button-Down Shirt
Gap
Snag this shirt for your son in sizes from 12-18M up to 5 YRS. Gap has weird sizing, so be sure to check the size guide.
Toddler Plaid Tank Dress
Gap
Yes, hello, who do I speak to to get this in an adult size? This dress comes in 12-18M sizing up to 5 YRS.
Baby Plaid Tank Dress
Gap
And for the tiniest gals in the family, this dress comes in sizes ranging from 0-3M up to 18-24M.
Sibling Easter Bunny Outfits - Dress
SewChicEmbByJill
This seersucker Easter dress can be embroidered with your child's name. Available in sizes 6M to 10.
Sibling Easter Bunny Outfits - Shortall
SewChicEmbByJill
Add the seersucker shortalls to match the dress for perfect family photos. Available in sizes 3M to 3T.
Siblings Matching Easter Raglan Shirts
NewAsClothing
If your kids go together like bunnies and carrots, these casual baseball tees are perfect for them. Sizes range from 0-3M to 14-16 Youth Large.
Easter Matching Outfits - Flutter Sleeve Dress
HippieBabeLane
Want Easter outfits for siblings? This dress comes in multiple styles if your little girls don't want to look identical. Sizes range from NB to 8.
Easter Matching Outfits - Shirt
HippieBabeLane
Want brother and sister to match? He'll look dashing in this pink bunny pattern too. Available in sizes NB to 10.