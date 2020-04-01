It’s hard to believe, with the world just beginning to thaw, that Easter will be celebrated on April 4 this year. With the bunny’s arrival on the horizon, you might be thinking about how to fill your childrens’ Easter baskets or where to hide candy in the yard. But don’t forget to buy them an appropriately adorable Easter sleepwear set. The holidays are ideal times to dress little ones in super cute jammies and these 21 Easter pajama set options for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults are egg-scellent.

Now before you dive in, a few words: The bunny brand is strong here with plenty of hare-themed ensembles. But these are in no way limited to just children’s PJs. In some cases, parents can even get in on the fun. Thanks to a few brands, you can buy matching PJ sets to go with your kids looks. And as an additional bonus point, a few of these sets are actually a two-pack, so you have a backup plan when your kiddo discovers their chocolate chick candies before bed and stains their new jams. Just trying to have your back, parents. So have a look and shop soon. As you know, Easter will be hare today, gone tomorrow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Hanna Anderson Bright Long John Easter Set for Babies and Kids Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton Hanna Anderson 3 months - 12 $46 see on hanna anderson A bold and bright look, Hanna Anderson delivers Easter jams in blue with playful bunnies eating carrots throughout.

2 A Super Spring-y Easter Look from The Tot for Kids HART + LAND Bunnies & Carrots PJ Set The Tot 6Y - 12Y $50 see on the tot Carrots: check. Bunnies: check. Super soft Peruvian Pima cotton: check. These darling pajamas check all the boxes of perfect Easter sleepwear.

3 Pottery Barn Toddler and Kids’ Beatrix Potter-Themed Jammies Peter Rabbit Pajama Set Pottery Barn Kids 2T - 10 $39.50 see on pottery barn You have to wonder if Beatrix Potter had any idea when she wrote Peter Rabbit the kind of Easter product longevity she’d created. Whatever the case, this sweet children’s character makes a perfect pajama print for toddlers and kids.

4 Cozy Modern Toddler Bunny Pajamas from Burt’s Bees Cotton Tails Organic Toddler Snug Fit Easter Pajamas Burt's Bees Baby 12 months - 3 toddler $16.95 see on burt's bees baby If you like your Easter pattern to be a little more modern, this cozy Burt’s Bees set for toddlers is the way to go. Plus, the 100% cotton fabric ensures these will be breathable and comfortable for your little one.

5 Babies and Kids Pink Shorts Set Easter Jammies from Hanna Anderson Short John Pajamas In Organic Cotton Hanna Anderson 18 months - 12 $42 see on hanna anderson If your baby, toddler or kid prefers shorts to long pants, then this pink set is the way to go. Bunnies are of course the stars here, but butterflies play a charming supporting role.

6 Carter’s Pastel Easter PJ Set for Toddlers and Kids Easter 100% Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's 2T - 3T $9 see on carter's Most pajama sets come with short sleeves and short pants or long sleeves and long pants, but this smart look from Carter’s features a short sleeve top with long pants, perfect for the kiddo who runs hot at night. Not to mention it's covered in lovely pastel Easter eggs.

7 Chick-filled Carter’s PJs for Toddlers and Kids 2-piece Easter 100% Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's 2T - 5T $9 see on carter's The bunny may be the star of this holiday, but let’s not forget chicks. They’re a big symbol of Easter, too, and this Carter’s set puts both front and center.

8 Hanna Anderson’s Family Easter Pajama Set Spring Celebration Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Anderson 3 months - 12 XS - XXL $48 see on hanna anderson Shopping for Easter PJs for the entire family? Hanna Anderson has you covered with this matching grey set that’s heavy on the whimsy.

9 Baby Funny Bunny Easter Jams Courtesy of Best Dressed Child Little Boys Easter Bunnies Long Pajama Magnolia Bunny 6 - 12 months $37 see on magnolia bunny This light blue PJ set features a quirky bunny pattern with ears in varying positions — which is to say, it’s darling.

10 A Springy-Easter Toddler & Baby Jammy Set from Old Navy Unisex Short-Sleeve Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Old Navy 6 months - 6T $10 see on old navy So this little jammy set isn’t covered in bunnies, but it still offers that spring vibe with tiny little flowers atop a light pink hue. Just picture a kid, Easter basket in hand, racing around the yard looking for eggs.

11 Baby and Toddler Children’s Place Big Bunny PJs Baby And Toddler Girls Easter Bunny Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas The Children's Place 3 months - 6T $8.48 see on the children's place A bunny wearing a flower crown? You can almost hear the squeals of delight a baby or child might have upon receiving this cheerful Easter pajama set.

12 A Cozy Baby Easter Combo from Dillard’s Burt's Bees Long-Sleeve Easter Rabbit Habit Pajama Set Dillard's 12 months - 24 months $16.95 see on dillard's This outfit is Burt’s Bees brand so you know it will be extra soft, plus it has a smashing bunny theme with rabbits and carrots all over it.

13 A Baby Gap Fuzzy Bunny Set Bunny PJ Set Baby Gap 3 years - 5 years $23.99 see on baby gap This fuzzy sweatshirt and pant PJ set is so cute it could easily double as an Easter day outfit. The soft fleece top, which includes a bunny face, looks soft enough to pet, which your kid will likely do all day while wearing this.

14 Kids StormTrooper Easter Bunny Pajamas from The Gap Star Wars™ Bunny Graphic Organic Cotton PJ Set Baby Gap 12 months - 5 years $26 see on baby gap Have a major Star Wars fan on your hands? Then they’ll love this creative reinterpretation of the Easter bunny as a StormTrooper.

15 Kids Pink and Purple Gap Kids Easter PJs Kids Organic Cotton Bunny PJ Set Gap 10 - 14 $35 see on gap Pink and purple set the tone for this bunny-filled two-piece featuring a short sleeve shirt and long pants in organic cotton.

16 A Very Pink Baby, Toddler, and Kid Gymboree PJ Set Girls Easter Cotton 2-Piece Pajamas Gymboree 12 months - 14 $14.98 see on gymboree If you know some bunny who loves pink, well then this is the pajama set for them. Rather than a repeating pattern, this puts a hare front and center with striped pants to match.

17 A Toddler Rabbit Ensemble from Walmart Leveret Kids Pajamas Bunny Rabbit Walmart 3 $17.98 see on walmart For some toddlers, one little rabbit will do. And for them there’s this blue PJ set from Walmart that’s as cute as it is affordable.

18 A Toddler and Kids Two PJ Set from Target Toddler Girls' 4pc Bunny/Rainbow Pajama Set Target 2T - 5T $15.99 see on target Two PJ sets for the price of one? And thematically appropriate for Easter? Yes, it exists and Target has these packs featuring a semi psychedelic-looking PJ set and a line drawing bunny in a field of flowers.

19 Baby and Toddler Easter PJs with a Pocket a la Little Miss Muffin Nola Tawk Kids Bunny Organic Pajama Set Little Miss Muffin 12 months - 7T $36 see on little miss muffin It’s hard to say what’s the best part of this jammy set: the charming bunny illustration, the teal trim, or the tiny chest pocket. Bottomline: Cute overload.

20 Boden’s Take On Easter Jammies for Toddlers and Kids Twin Pack Long John Pajamas Boden 3y - 14y $59 see on boden Another great two-for-one situation, this double dose of Easter fun comes from Boden and features one PJ set covered in flowers and leaping bunnies and the other in a nice red striped suit.

21 Baby to Kid Sweater-Wearing Bunny PJs from Liam & Lilly Magnolia Baby Blue Vintage Polka Dot Bunny Long Pajamas Liam & Lilly 6 months - 10 $37 see on liam and lilly Soft, sweet baby blue colors this combo featuring playful little bunnies wearing sweaters! Lined in blue trim, the 100% pima cotton will keep kids comfortable and cozy.

Ready to shop? Choose from any one of the above to ensure a hoppily ever after Easter for your crew.