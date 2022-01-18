Crafts
Zany-haired people, slithering snakes, and a DIY advent calendar.
ozgurcankaya/E+/Getty Images
If you’re looking for some crafting inspiration, consider... the garbage can. That’s right: throwaway items like toilet paper rolls can actually be the perfect base for crafting together with your kiddos. Read on to see just how much potential awaits under all that TP.
Ian Nolan/Image Source/Getty Images
Who knew there was a rocket ship inside your toilet paper? Your space-obsessed kiddo will love turning their cardboard canvas into the fastest, farthest-flying rocket ship ever. Bonus points if you toss them out a window in a race to see whose spacecraft lands first.