In these limbo days between the holidays and the official re-entry into work and school, it’s essential to spend a lot of time in your pajamas, cozy with your kids, pets and other loved ones. But, eventually, the cozy, lazy couch time that felt so needed starts to feel a little bit like stagnation. Things like setting alarms and packing lunches are about to be the norm once again, and there’s nothing you can really do about that. The dinnertime hustle, though, is something you can prepare for. Prepping some freezer meals during these lazy days will make the first weeks of the new year just a bit easier for you, and if you’re slightly less frantic, the whole family wins, right?
We’ll be honest — those first days back can be rough. You finally found deep chill, and now you’re expected to like, function. And, on top of that, you’re supposed to convince your kids to snap back into gear, too. January is looming, that happily forgotten lunch box catches your eye — how many days do I have until I have to start remembering how to fill that thing every day? — and eventually, you start to consider the possibility that there is a way to pave a smoother path to your family’s return to the real world than the usual whirlwind. To help, here are 12 easy freezer meal recipes you’ll be so glad you made when the going gets tough.
Carve out a few hours to pop on a podcast and bust out a week or two’s worth of freezer meals, and mid-month you will be so glad you did.