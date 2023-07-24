15 School Lunch Ideas For When You Feel Like Giving Up

Packing lunch for your kids every day is something that can quickly become monotonous and a little overwhelming, especially when you’re dealing with picky eaters. You want to provide them with a balanced school lunch that is nutritious, something they’ll actually eat, and fast enough to put together in minutes. Add to that concerns about food allergies in class and the mounting pressure from social media to make an aesthetically pleasing lunch box full of fun shapes and cute food picks, and you’re suddenly questioning the simplicity of a PB&J.
While making your kids’ lunch look Instagram-worthy can be entertaining, the most important thing is focusing on a balanced meal that will keep them satisfied — at least, until they get home and start demanding all the snacks. Once you’ve got the basics down, you shouldn’t need to overthink it.
What to put in a kid’s lunch
There are three primary components to keep in mind when planning your child’s lunch, according to Melanie Murphy Richter, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Wholistic Ritual. “One: making sure each of the macronutrients (proteins, fats, and carbohydrates) is included. Two: including at least two bright colors; and three: adding in some fun and flavor.”
If you're ever not sure where to start, begin with this general formula: 25% protein, 25% carbs, 50% fruits and veggies, and a dollop of healthy fats somewhere in the mix. More recommendations from Murphy Richter are below:
“Protein is essential to building bones, muscles, teeth, skin, and hair, among nearly every cellular process in the body too.” Chicken, beef, fish, eggs, peas, nuts or nut butters, and beans are all great.
Carbohydrates — like whole grain bread, cereal, or pasta — should make up just over a quarter of a balanced meal.
Fruits and vegetables should take up about half the lunch, with a little more space for veggies than fruit. “[They] are rich in carbohydrates and fiber, and super high in vitamins and minerals.” Fun fact: “The colors of the fruits and veggies provide antioxidants and other immune-supporting nutrients.”
Add healthy fats — like avocado, nuts, nut butter, or unsweetened yogurt — as part of the main dish or as a side.
Take a look at these school lunch ideas to try the next time you need some inspiration.
A tip for making school lunches for picky eaters
For kids who seem to only enjoy three things, Murphy Richter stresses that simple is better. Here are her tips for planning and packing school lunches for picky eaters.
Use a bento box-style container so that the foods don’t touch each other.
Offer a food several times, even if they never touch it. “A picky child needs to be introduced to a new food many different times (sometimes upward of 15) before they will try it,” she says. Do this for at-home meals instead of their lunch at school, which can be a distracting and overwhelming experience for them.
Focus on foods you know your kids love and get creative with presentation and fun designs. “Kids respond very well to foods that disarm them because it’s silly and fun,” she says. “Go out and grab some cookie cutters and start having fun with adding eyes and a mouth to your food. It’ll keep them smiling and more likely to eat what you’ve provided.”
Remember: A school lunch doesn’t have to look or be perfect, it just needs to be full of stuff your kids will eat and love.