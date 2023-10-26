There are few things I love more than taking my kids’ classrooms a themed snack for the holidays. One year we made easy mummy cupcakes, and there’s just something about getting all of the praise from a class of kindergartners that really makes my day. If you want to be a Halloween hero, too, these Halloween classroom snacks are a must to try.
There’s a good mix here of sweet and savory choices, so if your child’s class is having a Halloween party or you just want them to have a little something special with lunch, this list has it. Obviously allergies can change up what you want to serve, and some of these items can be choking hazards for smaller babies (like the popcorn balls), but let it serve as some inspiration. Don’t be ashamed if your Halloween snack is just a “normal” snack cut into some kind of spooky shape or even served on Halloween paper plates. It all counts. It’s Halloween! And you’re bringing in a whole snack for your kid’s class! You’re killing it.
These Halloween classroom snacks are also great for any kind of little neighborhood party or get-together you have with friends before the night of holiday debauchery. Who says Halloween dinner can’t consist of a bunch of tiny Halloween-shaped goodies?
For a class party or just a class treat, these Halloween classroom snacks are easy to make in bulk and are a cinch to pull together for some spooky fun.