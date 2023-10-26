There are few things I love more than taking my kids’ classrooms a themed snack for the holidays. One year we made easy mummy cupcakes, and there’s just something about getting all of the praise from a class of kindergartners that really makes my day. If you want to be a Halloween hero, too, these Halloween classroom snacks are a must to try.

There’s a good mix here of sweet and savory choices, so if your child’s class is having a Halloween party or you just want them to have a little something special with lunch, this list has it. Obviously allergies can change up what you want to serve, and some of these items can be choking hazards for smaller babies (like the popcorn balls), but let it serve as some inspiration. Don’t be ashamed if your Halloween snack is just a “normal” snack cut into some kind of spooky shape or even served on Halloween paper plates. It all counts. It’s Halloween! And you’re bringing in a whole snack for your kid’s class! You’re killing it.

These Halloween classroom snacks are also great for any kind of little neighborhood party or get-together you have with friends before the night of holiday debauchery. Who says Halloween dinner can’t consist of a bunch of tiny Halloween-shaped goodies?

1 Crunchy & Salty Halloween Snack Mix Stuck on Sweet/Yummly This fun Halloween classroom snack featured on Yummly is a great choice because it’s very customizable. If you’ve got little friends in class who need to avoid popcorn, throw in more candy corn. Not so shure about the pretzels? Add more cheese crackers. Have some fun, and the best part is that you can make a nice big giant bowl of this stuff for everyone to enjoy. It’s also the perfect mixture of salty and sweet, which is always a plus.

2 An Easy, Spooky Snack Platter Chelsea's Choices/Yummly OK, how adorable is this? This super easy Halloween snack board featured on Yummly is just all of a kid’s favorite snacks arranged on a plate to look like a Jack-O-Lantern. Again, fully customizable, and will be a delight in your child’s classroom.

3 A Fun Treat For Kids To Help Make Mom on Timeout If your kid’s classroom is having a Halloween party, these Halloween popcorn balls from Mom on Timeout are a fun craft and snack combined into one. You can put out all of the ingredients for kids to make their own version, or if you want to avoid the mess, this is a great Halloween classroom snack to whip up the night before.

4 Creepy Crawler Brownies Gimme Some Oven I can’t get over how cute these brownie spiders are from Gimme Some Oven. They’re actually a breeze to make, and are even easy to transport to the classroom. Put them all out on a tray for a fun centerpiece, or you could even bring the eyes and pretzels for kids to make their own spider brownie.

5 Cookies Watching You A Pretty Life in the Suburbs What is it about little candy eyes in baking that just really make a spooky dessert? These monster cookies from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs are so ridiculously fun and adorable. Also another one that’s easy to make a big batch of for the entire classroom.

6 Creepy Witch Finger Pretzel Sticks Our Kid Things/Yummly OK, how creepy are these? Featured on Yummly, these witches fingers are made from pretzel rods, candy melts, sprinkles, and sliced almonds for those creepy little fingernails. They’re so weird and fun, and again, could be a great crafty snack — but could also be something you make in bulk to serve the classroom.

7 A Spooky Little Dip Fried Pies and Fireflies/Yummly This spiderweb Halloween dip featured on Yummly is an absolute must if your child’s classroom is having a full-on Halloween party. It’s only eight ingredients and with a bag of tortilla chips, you’ve got a nice hearty snack that’s fully on-theme and so fun to make.

8 Mummy Truffles Wishes and Dishes/Yummly Look at these perfect little ghouls. These Halloween mummy Oreo truffles are so easy to make, and they look so cute all piled up on a platter. You literally just need four ingredients and 10 minutes to make these little spooky guys. And what kid doesn’t love an Oreo?

9 A Carved Fruit Salad Food Doodles A watermelon is significantly easier to carve than a pumpkin, and this Halloween fruit salad from Food Doodles is just adorable. Carve your watermelon into a Jack-O-Lantern, add a bunch of fruit spilling out, and toss in a couple of fake spiders for a super creepy crowd pleaser of a snack.

10 Cookies Fit For A Vampire The Girl Who Ate Everything/Yummly I want to give whoever thought of this a medal. You’ve probably seen a version of this with apples, but like, it’s a Halloween class party. Let’s add something a little extra sweet, right? Frosting, mini marshmallows, and store-bought cookies (with tiny slivers of almonds) make for a delightfully fun Halloween treat known as Dracula’s dentures. I’m obsessed.

For a class party or just a class treat, these Halloween classroom snacks are easy to make in bulk and are a cinch to pull together for some spooky fun.