Are you throwing a big costume party this year, with fun Halloween games, spooky music, and all the yummiest snacks and drinks? Don’t forget to set out something to sip on that’s nonalcoholic — sober guests and pregnant friends will seriously appreciate it. If you’re on the hunt for the best Halloween mocktails, preferably some you can make in minutes, then look no further.
Listen, being pregnant around Halloween can be super fun — you can dress up your bump, and yes, even take yourself and baby to your favorite haunted house (which is surprising to some, but experts say it’s safe). But, it can also mean you don’t have the energy for all the spooky season parties you normally look forward to, and if you do make it, you can’t partake in all the fun cocktails with everyone else. So, if you’re hosting and know someone who can’t drink alcohol is coming, throwing together an easy Halloween mocktail that’s still super festive is a really sweet gesture.
You can definitely tailor your mocktail to the crowd. If your pregnant bestie, who always goes for a fruit cocktail, is coming over, make her a spritz with a simple homemade blackberry puree. If your kids are so excited to watch The Nightmare for Christmas for movie night, make it extra fun with a quick green monster punch.
So, whether you’re making a mocktail to delight your kids or something for your pregnant friend to sip on when she comes to your costume party, hopefully one of these Halloween drinks will do the trick.