‘Tis the season for warm weather, outdoor activities, and gathering with your best buds to eat, drink, and be merry. Yup — it’s officially potluck season. And that means you need a list of easy potluck recipes ready to go the next time you get invited to a friend’s house for a pool party.

The thing about a potluck party is that everything somehow just goes together. If someone’s making chicken or hot dogs or burgers as an entree, every kind of pasta salad, dip, and side goes together with those. If someone just wants a table of heavy apps and desserts, then you can’t go wrong with literally any of these potluck recipes. And if someone’s throwing a potluck that has zero rhyme or reason and is just a mixture of entrees and sides and appetizers, well, you guessed it: these easy potluck recipes will work.

Some of these potluck recipes require a little more work than others, and some are super easy to throw together, but all of them will look super impressive and have you winning the potluck. (Oh, you don’t cook to win?) And if you somehow end up with leftovers, you’ll be happy to bring your Tupperware back home and eat the dip or potatoes or chicken bites the next day. (Unlike bringing home half-melted JELL-O or something.) Just pick your favorite potluck recipe on this list and get ready to enjoy eating with those you love.

1 The Crunchiest Salad Gimme Some Oven/Yummly Every potluck needs a crunchy salad, and that’s where this crunchy ramen noodle salad comes in. Veggies, ramen noodles, edamame, and a delicious dressing made with pantry staples makes for a super easy potluck salad.

2 The Perfect Pasta Salad Ahead of Thyme/Yummly There are so many pasta salads out there, but this Italian pasta salad is my go-to for any potluck, birthday party, or gathering. With mozzarella balls, salami, and lots of veggies, it makes for a super filling pasta salad, and is packed with flavor thanks to the Italian dressing poured on top.

3 The Dip Everyone Loves Show Me The Yummy/Yummly This crack dip from Yummly is one of those potluck recipes that everyone knows. Cream cheese, bacon, green chilies, ranch, and so much more — it is just the most flavorful, delicious dip you can imagine. Serve it up with Ritz crackers or tortilla chips.

4 The Best Meatball Ever Pinch of Yum I’ve made these baked chicken meatballs from Pinch of Yum countless times, and they are just so good. Throw them together and bring a bunch of dipping sauces as a potluck recipe, bring some hoagie rolls and toppings for meatball subs, or just have them all in a bowl for however someone wants to eat them.

5 The Perfect Potato Damn Delicious Sometimes a pot luck is a big entree with a bunch of sides and sometimes it’s a bunch of snacky dishes. The good thing about these loaded smashed potatoes from Damn Delicious? They can be both. So much flavor in these and they’re really easy to put together, but look extra fancy and like they took you all day.

6 A Fancy Chex Mix Averie Cooks/Yummly OK, take Chex Mix and give it a dill pickle flavor. I know — perfect, right? This dill pickle Chex Mix only takes five minutes to pull together and is going to be gone in a snap at your next pot luck.

7 Handheld Beef Rolls Half Baked Harvest I love anything Thai or a dish with basil, and these beef rolls from Half-Baked Harvest hit both categories. They do require a bit of work to prep, but the good thing is you could make one wrap into three appetizer-sized wraps if you wanted for a fun potluck choice.

8 A Tangy Salad Salt & Lavender/Yummly I made this watermelon feta salad from Yummly last year at a neighborhood potluck and people still talk about it. It couldn’t be easier to throw together, and the flavors are unreal — it’s summer in a bowl.

9 A Super Flavorful Salad Wonky Wonderful/Yummly Salads don’t have to be boring. Win the potluck with this Mexican street corn salad recipe from Yummly, which takes everything you love about Mexican corn and turns it into a salad instead. So delicious, and goes great with any kind of meat or entree.

10 A Dip-Take On A Traditional Dish Noshtastic/Yummly Jalapeño poppers are always a great potluck choice, but this jalapeño popper dip from Yummly takes all of those flavors and makes them much easier to travel with to your friend’s or family member’s place. A dip is much easier to pull together, and you can double or triple the recipe, too.

11 Handheld Cheesy Chicken Averie Cooks Chicken that fits in your hand? Perfect for a potluck when everyone wants to hang out by the pool and not worry about a plate. These cheesy chicken fritters from Averie Cooks are so unique and delicious. With tons of seasonings (including dill!) and two cheeses, these are such a great little bite (or you can add buns and toppings to make little chicken sandwiches).

12 A Fancy Deviled Egg The Cookin' Chicks/Yummly Deviled eggs are always a potluck classic, but let’s kick it up a notch with these smoked deviled eggs from Yummly. Everything in here is probably already in your kitchen, and it’s going to make for some super easy, show-stopping potluck deviled eggs.

13 An Upgraded Chicken Nugget Damn Delicious/Yummly OK, there are always chicken nuggets, but these parmesan chicken bites are an upgraded, fancy version for a potluck that everyone will still love, including kids. Eat them alone, toss them with a salad, add them on the side of pasta — they go with everything and are so easy.

14 A Classic Summer Treat Let's Dish/Yummly Is there anything more perfect for a potluck than lemon bars? I’m obsessed with these Meyer lemon bars featured on Yummly, and they’re not only delicious, but so pretty. Everybody loves a lemon bar, and you can make these in advance and just pop them in your car when you’re ready to go.

15 A Sweet Cherry Bite A Couple Cooks/Yummly Want to bring something other than cookies? Try these chocolate cherry dessert bites featured on Yummly. Made with raw almonds, old-fashioned oats, and maple syrup, these are a great pantry-staple recipe with a lot of texture.

16 The Perfect Pinwheel A Side of Sweet/Yummly I love how pinwheels look on a plate, and they are always a crowd pleaser. Featured on Yummly, these rainbow veggie pinwheels are loaded with crunchy veggies like carrots and bell peppers, and there’s a nice spicy, creamy spread inside the tortillas to really pack in the flavor.

17 Bite-Sized Bacon Snackies A Pretty Life in the Suburbs OK, lil smokies are a classic potluck dish, but these maple bacon-wrapped smokies from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs really up the ante. They’re so easy to pull together and extra delicious — these are the potluck snackies that people keep picking at all night long.

Whether you bring a sweet potluck recipe or a savory one, everyone’s going to ask you for a copy of the recipe. Just pick your favorite and get ready to be the star of the party.