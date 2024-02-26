‘Tis the season for one-pot meals, slow cooker recipes, and deciding whether you want to eat dinner at 4:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. That’s right, it’s time for all the spring sports to start again, and those weekly practice nights are about to get wild. Whether you have one kid in sports or several doesn’t matter — it all feels kind of chaotic. Even if the only practice night you have is one hour of t-ball. There’s just something about those weeknight practices that throws everyone off, so having a line-up of easy practice night dinners is a must to come out on the other side.
We’re entering our third soccer season in my own family, and I’ve finally learned that it’s just best if we all eat when we get home. But that means I love a slow cooker meal or a one-pot dish that I can prep a bit beforehand so when we walk in the door and kick off cleats and run showers at 7:30 p.m., I can go ahead and start plating up meals. This list of easy practice night dinners has lots of protein-heavy, veggie-loaded dishes so your kids are nice and full (but not too full) before practice, as well as a bunch of recipes you can throw in the slow cooker in the morning and eat when you all get back home. No matter how your family’s dinner schedule works out, there’s a recipe on this list to try to hopefully make those sports nights a bit easier. (Another hack? Just go ahead and throw those clothes straight in the wash when you get home.)
Whether your family likes to eat before or after practice, there’s an easy dish on this list for those busy sports nights.