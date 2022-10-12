New Boozy "Eggo Nog" Is Coming Soon To Help Parents Take Edge Off This Holiday Season

Kellogg’s has found a tasty way for adults to leggo of all of that holiday stress and indulge with a festive adult beverage. Introducing Eggo Nog, an eggnog liqueur that’s sure to help take the holiday edge off, whenever the mood may strike.

Produced by Sugarlands Distilling Co., a craft distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Eggo-inspired Appalachian Sippin' Cream is a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor. Joe Beauprez, the marketing director for Eggo, said the company created Eggo Nog to give “parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved evening me time.”

“The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” Beauprez said in a press release.

Beauprez told Food & Wine the idea for the waffle-inspired eggnog came from listening to parents and their desires for some additional personal indulgence with their waffles. “Instead of it being the kids in the morning around the table, it was them at night having a toasted waffle,” he told the magazine. “They'd put a scoop of ice cream on it or drizzle it with chocolate sauce, and we thought that was interesting. We started to think about how we could elevate that occasion in a way that's for the parents.”

“We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle,” Greg Eidam, Sugarlands’ master distiller, said in a statement. “We're confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their 'evening me time,' all holiday season long.”

As the holiday season nears, Eggo Nog will be available soon in select retailers nationwide. (To find a retailer near you, visit Sugarlands.com/EggoNog and enter your zip code.) And if you’re feeling extra creative for a boozy sweet treat, the distillery has created a few cocktail recipes specifically for Eggo Nog. Let’s just say, the “Dirty Santa’s Nog” sounds mighty tasty after a long day of holiday shopping...