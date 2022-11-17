When you think about it, the Elf on the Shelf is a real holiday homebody. Unless they’re dashing off to the North Pole to report on your child’s behavior to Santa Claus, they’re stuck inside your house — all the time. That’s not a lot of fun for an elf who helps to make this the most wonderful time of the year. Well, sleigh it ain’t so, because there’s now an Elf on the Shelf carrier that allows your kid to take their doll with them wherever they go. Best part: your Elf on the Shelf won’t lose their magic.

Why we love this Elf on the Shelf carrier (and why your kids will, too)

You know the rules, right? If you touch an Elf on the Shelf, they lose their magical powers and ability to communicate with Santa Claus. So, if your kid is counting on their elf to let Mr. C. know if they’ve been naughty or nice (and they’ve using their elf to play tug-of-war with a younger sibling), it’s not a good thing. But all of that is about to change with The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf Carrier. A cylindrical tube of sorts, it allows your kid to tote their elf wherever they go, in the car or to the store, or even to see Santa himself at the mall. The Scout Elf Carrier has a safety latch, so your elf won’t accidentally fall out, and has what is dubbed as a “cozy cabin” for your elf to hang out in. There’s also a “permission to travel” sign that shows that your kid has the all-clear to transport their elf around town.

Now your Elf on the Shelf is travel-ready

Now, you might be thinking the same thing every other parent is probably pondering. How the heck do you get the elf into their carrier without touching them? Well, according to the Elf on the Shelf website, there are certain extenuating circumstances in which parents can touch an elf, like if they fall off a shelf (yes, the irony), or if they land on something you need to use (like a bookbag), or if your family’s pooch mistakes the elf for their new chew toy. In those urgent situations, a parent is allowed to pick up an elf — but only by using tongs or kitchen mitts so as not to directly touch the elf. Logic would then hold that if your child wants to take their elf along with them outside in their new carrier, using some sort of potholder or other apparatus will get your elf safely into their carrier without causing an elf-tastrophe.

And if someone does slip and uses their bare hands to pick up the elf and put it in their new carrier? Well, there’s even a book (an Elf on the Shelf user’s manual of sorts) that can help you in case someone accidentally touches the elf. Using some simple remedies, your elf’s magic can be restored, thankfully.

The Scout Elf Carrier, which is available at Walmart, is truly a cute way to keep the magic of the Elf on the Shelf going — literally.