Have A Magical Halloween With These Fairy Costumes For Adults

If you’re looking for a reason to wear a sparkly dress on Halloween, dressing as a fairy is always a good idea. These fairy costumes for adults bring the drama thanks to plenty of glitz, whimsical details, and cascading silhouettes, but they’re also pretty comfortable (except for when there’s a corset involved). Whether you opt to emulate one of the more famous fairies (like Tinker Bell or the tooth fairy) or you’d rather be a nameless sprite, these gorgeous costume will make you feel like a real-life pixie (especially if you go hard on the iridescent fairy makeup).

Just note that you probably won’t be the only fairy at the costume party or out trick-or-treating with your kids. Etsy saw a 110% increase in searches for fairy wings in the last three months (compared to the same time the previous year,) and a 56% increase in searches for fairy costumes in that same time frame. It makes sense, as everyone needs a little bit of magic this year.

From sheer pixie outfits to gothic looks, or a flowy rainbow dress you may actually wear again, check out these fairy costumes for adults. And if you’re little one also wants to get in on the fun, there are plenty of cute fairy costumes for kids.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Corset Fairy Costume StarQueenaShop Etsy Available In Sizes S-L $54 see on etsy If you’re going for a fairy costume that has medieval vibes, a corseted dress is always a pretty option. This airy dress is handmade from a blend of spandex and rayon, so it has a slight stretch (though of course the corset portion will have a tight fit). This style is actually two pieces and comes in white, black, or pink. To complete the fairy costume, you’ll want wings, a wand, or maybe some pointed fairy ears, which are also available on Etsy, plus plenty of sparkly makeup. Fun eyelashes (like this set of lashes with butterfly wings) is an easy way to add drama to the costume.

A Rainbow Fairy Costume Dreamgirl Adult Rainbow Fairy Halloween Costume Target Availables In Sizes S, L $45.99 see on target For a fairy-meets-Coachella costume dial up the color with this fun rainbow look. You’ll turn heads in the costume that includes a sequined, sparkly top and tutu skirt, plus colorful fairy wings with adjustable straps, so they’re not digging into you or falling down all night. Just note that the fuzzy, fringey boot covers, the wand, and the pink bob wig are not included. If Halloween tends to be chilly where you live, this costume lends itself to bright, funky leggings, and can even be layered over a long sleeve shirt or bodysuit. Amazon has cute metallic leggings for under $10.

Tinkerbell Fairy Costume Tinkerbell Costume Party City Available In Sizes S-XL $59.99 see on party city You could be an anonymous fairy for Halloween, or you could be the most famous fairy of all, Tinkerbell. This green fairy costume has cute details like a ruffled tutu skirt with a jagged hem and leaves on the straps. One reviewer noted that they were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the material. Tinkerbell is known for her sparkly light, and so this costume would pair well with a light-up crown or other shimmery details. There’s a matching Tinkerbell costume for kids if you and your little one want to be a duo of Peter Pan’s most trusty sidekick.

A Goth Fairy Costume Lexupa Plus Size Cold Shoulder Butterfly Sleeve Halloween Dress Amazon Available In Sizes s-5XL $18.99 see on amazon A fairy costume, but make it spooky. When you want to lend a gothic edge to an otherwise sweet costume, this black, jagged hem fairy dress is a must. Its sheer billowy sleeves add drama, and the shoulder straps help it stay put. Pair this with black feather wings, a creepy black fairy wand, and dramatic makeup (think black lips and maybe even colored contacts) for the ultimate scary fairy costume. This would pair well with jet black leggings and combat boots, and maybe even a leather jacket if it’s chilly. Best of all, you’ll still be totally comfortable all night.

A Sheer Fairy Costume Trickz N' Treatz Digital Dreams Fairy Costume Dolls Kill Available In Sizes XXS-L $60 see on dolls kills This sheer fairy costume will turn heads all night. Be a pixie dream in this gauzy organza dress that has an iridescent shine plus puff sleeves, pleated details, and a back zip closure with attached wings. You’ll need to get creative with undergarments here, but the possibilities are endless; if you want to be more demure, a sparkly bodysuit with leggings would be super cute, and if you’d rather bare it all, then pasties or pretty undies will complete the look. And where to find those unreal holographic combat boots? Doc Martens makes an lace-up iridescent boot that’s fit for Halloween (and every other day of the year).

A Boho Fairy Costume You’ll Want To Wear Again Bohemian Rainbow Tiered Maxi Dress Boho Beach Hut Available In Sizes S-XL $89.95 $139.95 see on boho beach hut There’s nothing like a Halloween costume that you’ll actually get to wear again. This boho maxi dress is actually not a Halloween costume at all, but the flowy, tiered rainbow details plus the romantic ruffles make this gorgeous romantic dress fit for a puckish sprite (especially if you pair it with wings). It’s made of polyester (meaning you can pack it for a beach vacation and it won’t wrinkle); it’s A-line fit flows out from a nipped waist, and the top is lined, plus it will be fun to twirl in. One reviewer said, “Absolutely beautiful-showstopper. I have never had so many compliments in my life. Colorful, high quality.”

Fairy Queen Costume Fairy Queen Adult Halloween Costume Walmart Available In Size S $67.51 see on walmart Sure you could be a fairy, but what about a fairy queen? This dramatic costume is giving off major leader of the pack vibes, and it will be sure to get you noticed at the costume party. The flowy dress has a high-low jagged hem, a cinched bodice, plus sheer lace sleeves, and the costume comes with the floral headband. The back drapes almost like a cape, but you could also add some major wings to take this to the next level; if you’re trying to make the most impact, try these amazing oversized 3D wings or these golden fairy wings, which are less cumbersome but oh-so pretty.