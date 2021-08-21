Now that it’s finally beginning to not feel like we live in Satan’s armpit here in the south, I’m already dreaming up all the fun things I can do with my husband for date nights — and maybe even things we can do as a family as well. Maybe it’s because our wedding anniversary is in October, but fall makes me feel so romantic and in love with life and my family. You’ve got comfy and cozy fashion, delicious beverages and food, you’re finally not a stinky sweaty mess so you want to cuddle more, and I think fireplaces are super romantic. Fall dates are simply the best, y’all. And add in Halloween spookiness where you can hold onto each other tight when you’re scared? I bet you’ll feel even closer to your partner than ever — literally and figuratively.

If you love fall as well, you’re going to want to try each of these 36 fall date ideas. There are enough ideas for you to do every day in October and then some, if you really wanted to. So grab you boots, scarves, and hot chocolates and settle in for some romantic and fun date night ideas that celebrates all things fall as soon as you feel that slight shift to coolness in the air.

Fall Date Outdoors

Go to a haunted house

Enjoy a nature stroll in the woods while crunching leaves — look up reviews to find the best ones in your town

Build a bonfire in your backyard and make s’mores and hot chocolate

Watch a scary movie outdoors

Go to a corn maze

Tailgate and go to a football game

Visit a small mountain town and walk around enjoying caramel apples, hot cider, hot chocolate, etc.

Go to a live concert outside

Attend a fall festival

Fall Date At Home

Scary movie marathon — it’s fun to pick a franchise, like Scream, and watch all of them in a row

Decorate the house for fall together

Plan a puzzle and snack night

Cook a romantic meal together featuring fall favorites

Plan to have sex by the fireplace after the kids go to bed, and set up a comfy pallet ahead of time

DIY a couple’s costume

Paint or carve your own pumpkin and paint fall-themed ceramics

Elizaveta Starkova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Fall Date With Food

Attend a chili cook-off and bring your own recipe, or have a chili cook-off at home as you each make a recipe

Bake fall-themed desserts and do a fun ranking night with wine and score cards

Cook a fall-themed recipe together

Make your own candy apples

Soup night — pick your favorite soups, bake some bread, and make a big filling salad to go with it as you listen to some fall tunes

Fall Date With Drinks

Go to an apple orchard and have a cider tasting

Spend a long weekend in a cabin with a fire and do wine tastings around town

Create your own fall-themed beverages and make your own signature cocktail (or mocktail)

Find a beer festival

Do a mead tasting

Conduct a tea and chocolate tasting in your own home to find the perfect pair

Fall Date With Kids