After a long, hot summer and the back-to-school rush, it finally feels like fall. There are pumpkins and cinnamon brooms in the grocery stores, I have a PSL in my hand, and... there’s not a single autumn leaf in sight because I live on the gulf coast. I may have to wait a while to don my Ugg boots and be as completely basic as I want to be, but if you live somewhere where the leaves are actually changing, these fall foliage Instagram captions pair perfectly with lovely snaps of the season changing. (I’ll look on with envy for now, but don’t worry — my time will come.)

When gorgeous red, yellow, and orange leaves dot the trees, it’s hard not to capture their beauty for all to see. The next time you need something poetic or inspired to say about your fall foliage photos on social media, this list has you covered. For the pictures of your kids making leaf angels on the ground, close-ups of colorful branches, or a scenic drive down a tree-lined road, there are plenty of autumnal quotes and captions to choose from.

Cute fall foliage Instagram captions

These colors are unbeleafable.

Leaves are falling, autumn is calling.

Don’t stop beleafing.

It’s fall coming back to me, now.

Orange you glad it’s finally fall?

Fall leaves, cool breeze, can’t lose.

Time to channel the flannel.

I never want to leaf this beautiful place.

You’re never too old to jump in a pile of leaves.

I didn’t trip, but here I am, in the fall.

You can catch me in the crunching leaves.

If you don't like fall, you can leaf me alone.

Do I love fall most of all? You better be-leaf it.

Fall isn’t a season, it’s a lifestyle.

Yuliya Shangarey Shangarey / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Short fall foliage Instagram captions

My favorite color is fall.

Turning over a new leaf.

Hello, gorgeous.

Peace, love, and leaves.

Orange is the new black.

A kaleidoscope of colors.

Today’s forecast: Fall foliage.

All the fall feels.

Quotes to use as fall foliage Instagram captions

“Autumn leaves don't fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar.” — Delia Owens

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop

“I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — L.M. Montgomery

“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” — Emily Bronte

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” — Albert Camus

“And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves...” — Virginia Woolf

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile.” — John Howard Bryant

“I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air.” — Anna Madsen

“Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” ― J.K. Rowling

“Autumn colors remind us we are all one dancing in the wind.” ― Lorin Morgan-Richards

“Autumn. The grace in letting dead things fall.” — Darnell Lamont Walker

“Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.” — Chad Sugg

“The leaves are all falling, and they’re falling like they’re falling in love with the ground.” — Andrea Gibson

“I hope I can be the autumn leaf, who looked at the sky and lived. And when it was time to leave, gracefully it knew life was a gift.” — Dodinski

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde

“Never jump into a pile of leaves with a wet sucker.” — Linus

Romantic fall foliage Instagram captions

Autumn is calling and I am falling.

Meet me under the falling leaves.

The falling leaves burst with color so bright.

Autumn leaves are all I need.

Let’s dance under the falling leaves.

Fall foliage song lyrics for Instagram captions

“The falling leaves drift by the window, the autumn leaves of red and gold.” — Nat King Cole

“Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” — Taylor Swift

“I come alive in the fall time.” — The Weeknd

“Fall is here, hear the yell.” — The White Stripes

“Float down like autumn leaves.” — Ed Sheeran

“Summer has come and passed, the innocent can never last. Wake me up when September ends.” — Green Day

Now, go jump straight into the next pile of leaves that crosses your path. Just remember, you didn’t do it for the ‘gram, you did it for the love of fall.