It's Fall, Y'all
Hearty soups and seasonal salads await.
Yana Tatevosian / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
As the weather gets crisp and so do the leaves, you might feel more like spending time outdoors. If you want fresh produce for seasonal recipes, now is a great time to plant your fall garden. These fall vegetables should sprout with ease this time of year and into next spring.
Scallions add flavor to any dish, and are an easy fall vegetable to grow at home. Sow four seeds together per inch of soil, working in rows that are 6 to 8 inches apart. In 60 to 80 days, harvest and enjoy on top of all your soups and salads.