They start popping up on your social media feeds in early December, and continue right on until new years. It’s the now-iconic shot of the whole family —sometimes including aunts and uncles, grandmas and grandpas — in the same Christmas pajamas. Whether you bust out the same holiday pajamas every year or use it as an excuse to go shopping for some new cozy duds each time, getting a picture of everyone from dad to an infant sporting the same look is always just adorable. And a caption can add lots of meaning to your picture, whether you want to make it silly or sweet. If you haven’t found your perfect Christmas pajamas yet, it’s not too late. You can also add to your matching ensemble with Santa hats, elf hats, or reindeer headbands. There are even matching sets that include a little ensemble for your dog, though they might not be a willing participant.

Christmas song family pajama captions:

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime

And to all a good night!

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Do you remember...the 24th night of December?

Baby, it’s cold outside!

We’re merry and bright.

Although it’s been said, many times, many ways... Merry Christmas to you.

We’re rocking around the Christmas tree

Visions of sugar plums are dancing in our heads...

Feliz navidad!

Goofy family Christmas pajama captions

Pajama Party of four

We’re in hibernation mode

#sleigh

We’re up to snow good

These are our business pajamas

Silent night? If only. (Especially appropriate if you have a newborn)

We’re all spruced up

It’s getting Christmasy up in here

Which one of us is on the naughty list?

Santa’s helpers, reporting for duty!

Sweet family pajama captions

Sending love from our family to yours

Who doesn’t love matching family Christmas pajamas?

Cozy pajama weather is better together

We’re making it a December to remember

One sleep until Christmas

Home for the holidays

You’re never too old for a visit from Santa!

Check out how my little elves are growing! (This one works great if you can do a slide showing a year-by-year comparison)

Love you to the North Pole and back

What’s Christmas without family?

Your matching outfits and smiles will be enough to make anyone grin, but a caption can make your picture stand out among a sea of similar ones.