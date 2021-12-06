Shopping for new Christmas pajamas is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. It’s one of the first things I do each year to gear up for all of the movie watching, carol singing, and cookie baking that I know we’ll do as a family. There’s just honestly nothing like a cozy pair of red fleece PJs flecked with snowflakes to get us all in the holiday spirit. (And no matter how much my husband complains, it will always be more fun when we all wear matching holiday pajamas.)

Whether you’re looking for picture-perfect matching pajama sets that will look ridiculously adorable on the front of your family’s annual Christmas card, or you simply want to replace your toddler’s two-sizes-too-small jammies from last year, this list of holiday pajamas for the whole family has you covered.

From snug-fit sets covered in Santa faces to lounge-worthy flannel pants with red, green, and navy plaid, there’s no shortage of festive picks for babies, toddlers, kids, women, and men included here. There are even select styles available for family pets who want to get in on the holiday fun. With these holiday pajamas, you can celebrate in style all season long.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

‘Peanuts’ Family Pajamas Peanuts Family Pajamas One-Piece Sleeper Vera Bradley Available in sizes for babies 0-3m through 24m $35 see on vera bradley If watching A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition for your family, why not dress in matching Peanuts pajamas this year to make it even extra special? This Vera Bradley pajama print is called Ski Jump Snoopy, but it actually features the lovable pup engaging in a variety of hilarious holiday antics on a sky blue background. Your baby can snuggle up in this zip closure sleeper made from 100% cotton with non-slip foot soles. Two piece sets in the same print are available in youth sizes from 2T to 14, as well as adult sizes for men and women for your whole family of Peanuts fans.

Microfleece Holiday Pajamas Adult Microfleece PJ Set In White/Red Plaid Gap Available in sizes XS-XL $40 $79.95 see on gap Made from soft, microfleece knit flannel, this adult pajama set from Gap is ideal for cozying up in this Christmas. The loose-fit, crewneck top and elastic waist, drawstring pants create an ultra comfortable, relaxed fit, while the red, navy, and green plaid on a white background creates a festive look that is perfect for the holiday season. Many Gap shoppers who reviewed this set commented on how warm and comfortable these pajamas are, while some noted that the set does run a bit large. If you’re looking for a matching family pajama set, similar styles in this print are also available for kids and babies.

‘Star Wars’ Holiday Pajamas Grogu Holiday Pajama Set For Kids Disney Available in kids sizes 2 to 14 $43.99 see on shop disney Designed by Munki Munki, this holiday pajama set for kids from Shop Disney is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. If your kid is a Grogu fan, they’re going to absolutely love this set of soft, cozy pajamas with the coolest little green dude in the galaxy popping out of a gift box right on the front. The raglan style top features a ribbed neckline and elastic wrist cuffs with a screen printed design that reads “Presents are the way” across it. The matching pants feature red ankle cuffs and a comfortable elastic stretch waist. Yes, presents are the way.

Personalized Family Holiday Pajamas Plaid Family Christmas Pajamas Sugar Bee Clothing Available in sizes NB to Adult 3XL $39.96 $49.95 see on etsy I cannot get over how cute these personalized holiday pajamas are. Made with a black and white buffalo plaid print and featuring red banded accents at the wrists, ankles, and collar, they are just so incredibly festive. Best of all, there is an adorable, bright red buttflap with white accent buttons that can be personalized with your family’s names in white stitching. The holiday photoshoot possibilities are just endless with this iconic style. If you’re not completely into the buttflap idea, the same soft and cozy PJs are also available in unisex button down styles in sizes for babies through adults.

Custom Holiday Pajamas Custom Christmas Reindeer Pajamas Nacre Boutique Available in sizes 2T to adult 3XL $25.90 see on etsy Be the coolest family in the neighborhood with these custom reindeer pajama sets for the whole family from Nacre Boutique on Etsy. Each top features your choice of either a girl reindeer with fancy eyelashes and a holly headpiece or a boy reindeer with sunglasses and a Santa hat. The raglan tee pajama top can be customized with your name and comes in a variety of color combinations including white with black, red, royal blue, heather grey, or navy sleeves, or heather grey with red or black sleeves. The buffalo plaid red and black fleece pants are soft and cozy to complete the festive look.

Peace For All Holiday Pajamas Nordic Fair Isle Girls Pajama Set North Pole Trading Co. Available in kids sizes XXS-XXL $26 $52 see on jc penny Casual and cute, this cozy pajama set for girls is a great choice for anyone who wants a holiday look that isn’t covered in all things red, green, and reindeer-covered. The white sweatshirt-style top reads “peace for all” in alternating colors of pink, dark grey, and silver, while the ultra soft fleece pants feature a fun fair isle print in the same color way with trees and peace signs within the design. If you’re in the mood to match, you can also shop styles for the whole family at JC Penny with sizes available for men, women, boys, girls, toddlers, and babies.