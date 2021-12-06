Shopping for new Christmas pajamas is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. It’s one of the first things I do each year to gear up for all of the movie watching, carol singing, and cookie baking that I know we’ll do as a family. There’s just honestly nothing like a cozy pair of red fleece PJs flecked with snowflakes to get us all in the holiday spirit. (And no matter how much my husband complains, it will
always be more fun when we all wear matching holiday pajamas.)
Whether you’re looking for picture-perfect matching pajama sets that will look ridiculously adorable on the front of your family’s annual Christmas card, or you simply want to replace your toddler’s two-sizes-too-small jammies from last year, this list of holiday pajamas for the whole family has you covered.
From snug-fit sets covered in Santa faces to lounge-worthy flannel pants with red, green, and navy plaid, there’s no shortage of festive picks for babies, toddlers, kids, women, and men included here. There are even select styles available for family pets who want to get in on the holiday fun. With these holiday pajamas, you can celebrate in style all season long.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Part of the
Maisonette x Petite Plume holiday pajama collection, this adorable nightgown is perfect for cozying up in this holiday season. From the tiny button closure on the top to the ruffles at the wrist, every detail of this nightgown is absolutely precious. The Delphine Nightgown is made from high quality, pre-shrunk, 100% cotton that is brushed to create a soft, luxurious feel.
The tartan print in navy, red, and forest green is just such a classic Christmas look. Also available in the same Windsor Tartan print are two-piece sets for
men, women, and kids, as well as a women’s nightgown and matching car coat with velvet trim. Modern Christmas Tree Pajamas
Available from Kohl’s by LC Lauren Conrad, these pajamas are covered in a variety of modern looking trees in different patterns and various shades of green on a snowflake background. The two-piece, snug fit pajama set includes a crew neck top with elastic cuffs at the wrists, and stretch-waist pants with elastic ankle cuffs.
The whole family can look festive and stylish this season with sizes in this Christmas-tree clad print available for
women in plus size, petite, and maternity, for men in big and tall, and for babies. There’s even a matching set you can get for your pet to wear, too! Hanna Andersson ‘Elf’ Christmas Pajamas
Part of the
Hanna Andersson x , these fun pajamas are as sweet as a bowl of spaghetti covered in syrup. Made from soft, organic combed cotton rib knit, these pajamas feature Hanna Andersson’s signature ready-to-grow cuffs so if you size up, your kiddo can likely wear them for multiple Christmases. Plus, the fabric is fade resistant, so they also make the perfect hand-me-downs for younger siblings. Elf collection
This same pajama print is also available as a
sleeper for babies, as well as in sizes for adults so that your entire family can don matching Elf pjs this holiday season. ‘Peanuts’ Family Pajamas
If watching
A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition for your family, why not dress in matching Peanuts pajamas this year to make it even extra special? This Vera Bradley pajama print is called Ski Jump Snoopy, but it actually features the lovable pup engaging in a variety of hilarious holiday antics on a sky blue background.
Your baby can snuggle up in this
zip closure sleeper made from 100% cotton with non-slip foot soles. Two piece sets in the same print are available in youth sizes from 2T to 14, as well as adult sizes for men and women for your whole family of Peanuts fans. Fair Isle Holiday Pajamas
There’s almost nothing more festive than a fair isle print, and this red, grey, and navy
kids pajama set from The Company Store is proof. Made from ultra cozy organic cotton, these soft, long-sleeved pajamas are perfect for cold winter nights.
The whole family can spread extra cheer in this print with styles in sizes for
women, men, and yes, even dogs — because no holiday photoshoot is complete without your pets. Also, if you’re looking for a way to give back this season, $1 from every purchase of family holiday pajamas at The Company’s Store will go directly to Ronald McDonald House New York. Family Matching Holiday Pajamas
This set of
unisex holiday pajamas for adults from The Children’s Place features an adorable black and white wintery print with bears, moose, and trees, and accents in bright red. Made from 100% rib-knit cotton, this two-piece set features pull-on pants with an elastic waistband, and banded cuffs at the ankles and wrists.
If you want to outfit the whole family in this festive print, The Children’s Place also has this style available for
big kids in sizes 4-16, a two piece set for toddlers and babies in sizes 0-3 months through 5T, as well as a footed romper for toddlers in sizes 2T to 5T. Santa Claus Holiday Pajamas
Available in three different skin tones, these
diverse Santa pajamas from Old Navy are getting rave reviews from shoppers. The print features Santa’s jolly face on a navy blue background, dotted with festive white snowflakes. Made from 100% cotton and machine washable, when your kiddo spills a mug of hot cocoa during movie night, you can just throw them straight in the wash. The snug fit style of these pajamas is perfect for keeping your kids nice and cozy this winter, but they’re also available as a flannel set if you live somewhere where it gets really cold. There are also flannel pajama shorts for women, flannel pants for women, and flannel joggers for men available in the same Santa print. Microfleece Holiday Pajamas
Made from soft, microfleece knit flannel, this
adult pajama set from Gap is ideal for cozying up in this Christmas. The loose-fit, crewneck top and elastic waist, drawstring pants create an ultra comfortable, relaxed fit, while the red, navy, and green plaid on a white background creates a festive look that is perfect for the holiday season.
Many Gap shoppers who reviewed this set commented on how warm and comfortable these pajamas are, while some noted that the set does run a bit large. If you’re looking for a matching family pajama set, similar styles in this print are also available for
kids and babies. ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Pajamas
Designed by Munki Munki, this
holiday pajama set for kids from Shop Disney is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. If your kid is a Grogu fan, they’re going to absolutely love this set of soft, cozy pajamas with the coolest little green dude in the galaxy popping out of a gift box right on the front. The raglan style top features a ribbed neckline and elastic wrist cuffs with a screen printed design that reads “Presents are the way” across it. The matching pants feature red ankle cuffs and a comfortable elastic stretch waist. Yes, presents are the way. Personalized Family Holiday Pajamas
I cannot get over how cute these
personalized holiday pajamas are. Made with a black and white buffalo plaid print and featuring red banded accents at the wrists, ankles, and collar, they are just so incredibly festive. Best of all, there is an adorable, bright red buttflap with white accent buttons that can be personalized with your family’s names in white stitching. The holiday photoshoot possibilities are just endless with this iconic style. If you’re not completely into the buttflap idea, the same soft and cozy PJs are also available in unisex button down styles in sizes for babies through adults. Custom Holiday Pajamas
Be the coolest family in the neighborhood with these
custom reindeer pajama sets for the whole family from Nacre Boutique on Etsy. Each top features your choice of either a girl reindeer with fancy eyelashes and a holly headpiece or a boy reindeer with sunglasses and a Santa hat. The raglan tee pajama top can be customized with your name and comes in a variety of color combinations including white with black, red, royal blue, heather grey, or navy sleeves, or heather grey with red or black sleeves. The buffalo plaid red and black fleece pants are soft and cozy to complete the festive look. Peace For All Holiday Pajamas
Casual and cute, this cozy
pajama set for girls is a great choice for anyone who wants a holiday look that isn’t covered in all things red, green, and reindeer-covered. The white sweatshirt-style top reads “peace for all” in alternating colors of pink, dark grey, and silver, while the ultra soft fleece pants feature a fun fair isle print in the same color way with trees and peace signs within the design.
If you’re in the mood to match, you can also shop
styles for the whole family at JC Penny with sizes available for men, women, boys, girls, toddlers, and babies. Candy Cane-Striped Holiday Pajamas
While you’re already on Amazon, filling your cart with all the things you need to make this season magical, go ahead and add this pair of
HonestBaby holiday pajamas to your cart. Made from snuggly soft 100% cotton, your little one will be as festive as can be in this red-and-white-striped snug fit set. They’re machine washable and the quality is made to last through every last bit of holiday fun. According to the reviews, this set does run on the small side, so you may want to think about sizing up, especially if your child doesn’t like things that are tight-fitting on their arms and legs.