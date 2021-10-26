As it turns out, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is not “singing loud for all to hear” — it’s actually wearing Hanna Andersson’s new Elf collection all season long. The go-to retailer for family holiday pajama sets just completely changed the game with this all-new collection, inspired by the hit holiday film. (They’re definitely on Santa’s nice list this year.)

If you have yet to plan out your family’s 2021 holiday card photoshoot, this collection of pajamas, sweatshirts, dresses, and accessories for kids and adults is sure to inspire plenty of ideas. Wearing pieces from this Hanna Andersson x Elf collection in front of the “seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest” or “sea of twirly-swirly gum drops” background could absolutely help your entire family channel their inner Buddy the Elf.

One of my favorite things about Hanna Andersson pieces is how well they hold up. It can be hard to shell out extra dough around the holidays for things like Christmas pajamas that are only worn for a month or so before the season is over. I tend to size up so that my boys can (hopefully) wear their PJs multiple years, but even when they grow like weeds, I can usually squeeze two years out of a pair of Hannajams because of the elastic cuffs and super-soft stretch.

Each piece in the Elf collection is made with organic, OEKO-TEX certified cotton for a snuggly soft feel, and was designed in-house by the Hanna Andersson team. The whole collection is sweeter than syrup on spaghetti.

Elf Fair Isle Pajamas

Is there anything more festive than a piece of holiday clothing with a fair isle pattern? Hanna Andersson’s fair isle pattern for the Elf collection is filled with tiny text that reads “Raised by elves,” as well as graphics of narwhals, penguins, a bottle of syrup, a plate of candy-covered spaghetti, snow globes, and Buddy himself to create the whimsical motif. You can snag long john pajamas for kids, women, and men (adult tops and bottoms are sold separately), a zip-up sleeper for babies, a girls rib knit dress, and even a pair of pet pajamas in the design.

Elf Character Pajamas

There is no time like the present to dress your entire family head-to-toe in Buddy the Elf pajamas. The iconic green and gold elf attire that actor Will Ferrell as Buddy wears when he waltzes into NYC to find his dad can now be worn by you and yours this holiday season. Available in sizes for kids and adults, these lookalike pajamas and matching hat would even make a hilarious Halloween costume for the truly Elf-obsessed.

For kids who just can’t get enough of Buddy the Elf, they can also sport a pair of Hanna Andersson’s 100% cotton long johns with the movie’s title graphic across the front. The sleeves and pants are adorned with alternating dark and light green stripes, and are great to mix and match with the other PJ styles in the Elf collection.

Hanna Andersson Elf Sweatshirts

Three styles of Elf sweatshirts will soon be available for kids and adults from Hanna Andersson. Made from a soft 100% cotton French Terry material, you can join the waitlist on the Hanna Andersson website and order these sweatshirts starting November 2.

For kids, choose from a grey sweatshirt with a colorful motif that reads, “Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn, Syrup” (aka the four food groups of elves) across the front, the Elf fair isle pattern, or a bright red design with a Buddy graphic that reads, “Santa! I know him!” Kids styles are available in sizes 2 to 12 and retail for $50. For adults, the fair isle pattern will be available in sizes XS through XXL and will retail for $78.

You can shop for the Hanna Andersson Elf collection online now, but these styles are sure to sell out faster than you can say, “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?”