Hanna Andersson's New Holiday PJs Just Dropped, & Yes, Your Dog Can Matchy Match, Too

Leaf-peeping and apple-picking time has officially begun, which means it's time to start looking a couple of months ahead to the winter holiday season and all the excitement it brings. If you're like me and would rather be cozy than fancy during the December celebrations, you'll be psyched to know that Hanna Andersson's Christmas pajamas collection just dropped — well, a sneak peek at least. They're sure to be snapped up quickly, so you'll want to get your order in soon, to make sure you have all the styles and sizes you like.
Hanna Andersson’s Christmas pajamas have long been a favorite for families who value quality and comfort in their clothing. The 30-year-old company was founded by a husband-and-wife team who wanted to introduce Sweden's durable, soft, and eco-friendly clothes to an international audience. Today, they still hold to their commitment to clean living — their all-cotton clothing comes from farms that meet the strict European standards for organic growing — as well as their devotion to paying forward. Hanna Andersson regularly donates money and merchandise to children in need. So while you might pay a little more for their products than you would at other stores, you know that your money is being wisely used.
The Hanna Andersson 2021 holiday pajama collection is everything you'd expect: classic, fun designs that capture the warmth and joy of the holidays. Best of all, all the styles come in sizes from adult to infant (and even pet!), so you can order a full set for your family and spend the day staying cozy and posing for selfies. My in-laws gave everyone a matching set of PJs one year, and let me tell you, we all rushed to ditch our party clothes and slip into the sleepwear. It was one of our best holidays ever.
These are the styles that were available as of this writing. All are available in various adult and children's cuts and sizes. The Hanna Andersson site promises "New Styles Coming Soon," so keep checking to see what else they've got in store.
