Hanna Andersson's New Holiday PJs Just Dropped, & Yes, Your Dog Can Matchy Match, Too

Leaf-peeping and apple-picking time has officially begun, which means it's time to start looking a couple of months ahead to the winter holiday season and all the excitement it brings. If you're like me and would rather be cozy than fancy during the December celebrations, you'll be psyched to know that Hanna Andersson's Christmas pajamas collection just dropped — well, a sneak peek at least. They're sure to be snapped up quickly, so you'll want to get your order in soon, to make sure you have all the styles and sizes you like.

Hanna Andersson’s Christmas pajamas have long been a favorite for families who value quality and comfort in their clothing. The 30-year-old company was founded by a husband-and-wife team who wanted to introduce Sweden's durable, soft, and eco-friendly clothes to an international audience. Today, they still hold to their commitment to clean living — their all-cotton clothing comes from farms that meet the strict European standards for organic growing — as well as their devotion to paying forward. Hanna Andersson regularly donates money and merchandise to children in need. So while you might pay a little more for their products than you would at other stores, you know that your money is being wisely used.

The Hanna Andersson 2021 holiday pajama collection is everything you'd expect: classic, fun designs that capture the warmth and joy of the holidays. Best of all, all the styles come in sizes from adult to infant (and even pet!), so you can order a full set for your family and spend the day staying cozy and posing for selfies. My in-laws gave everyone a matching set of PJs one year, and let me tell you, we all rushed to ditch our party clothes and slip into the sleepwear. It was one of our best holidays ever.

These are the styles that were available as of this writing. All are available in various adult and children's cuts and sizes. The Hanna Andersson site promises "New Styles Coming Soon," so keep checking to see what else they've got in store.

1 Polar Express Sleeper Polar Express Sleeper Hanna Andersson Sizes 0M - 3Y $27.60 $46 See On Hanna Andersson If you love reading the book The Polar Express to your kids each holiday season, you’ll appreciate that Hanna Andersson has created an entire matching pajama set inspired by the book and subsequent film. With two pattern options, the pattern features that fabulous train that whisks children off to the North Pole every Christmas Eve. Made of cotton and in various blue tones, it comes in variations of pants and long sleeve shirts as well as a onesie for the tiniest members of the Nice List.

2 Mickey Jammies Mickey PJ Top Hanna Andersson Sizes XS - XXL $30 $50 See On Hanna Andersson Love Disney World more than you can express? Prefer mouse ears on every available surface? Put them all over your body with this sweet red and green Mickey Mouse pajama set. Soft ribbed cotton makes up the long sleeve shirt which can be easily paired with a matching pair of long johns, perfectly toasty for your annual fireside viewing of Mickey’s A Christmas Carol.

3 Striped Adult PJ Top Grinch Pajamas Hanna Andersson Sizes 3Y - 16Y $30 $50 See On Hanna Andersson Have a child acting a little Grinchy lately? Can they not stand the sounds of “Bahoo Dory”? No fear. There’s a pajama set just right for them. At Hanna Andersson, Dr. Suess’ famous holiday book comes to life in a wild long john pajama set that mixes and matches the fabric with fun knee pads and striped sleeves. They’ll be reminded of the cranky character every time they look at their legs in this hilarious holiday ensemble.

4 Dear Deer Pajamas Dear Deer Pajamas Hanna Andersson Sizes XS - XXL $28.80 $40 See On Hanna Andersson If you like your seasonal snuggle wear a bit more traditional, and with a legit Scandinavian vibe, go with this deer print. Like the illustrations found in Swedish home decor, it takes the traditional stag and gives him a holiday spin in a pattern filled with winter themes like snowflakes and fir trees. The pants can be paired with your favorite well loved T-shirt or a matching long sleeve. You pick.

5 Fa La La La La Pajamas Fa La La PJs Hanna Andersson Sizes 2Y - 16Y $28.80 $48 See On Hanna Andersson If the frenetic pace of the holidays makes you feel like you’re in a kaleidoscope of frenetic colors, these PJs probably look like what you’re feeling. A multicolor whirl of primary colors featuring Christmas trees, hearts, wreaths, rainbows, and the words Fa La La La La, this is a playful PJ set for your high energy kid. Or kids! If you want all of your children to match, this pattern comes in a variety of sizes and styles.

6 Heirloom Ornaments Sleeper Heirloom Ornament Sleeper Hanna Andersson Sizes 0M - 3Y $26.40 $44 See On Hanna Andersson Want to keep your tiny elf cozy on those frosty winter nights? This baby zip sleeper can do the job in an incredibly cute fashion. Made with a zip right up the front and ribbed cuffs to keep baby’s legs super warm, it’s also covered in a playful pattern featuring Santa, elf, rainbow, and train ornaments. Pre-washed so it doesn’t shrink, it’ll keep its nice fit even after a couple of wash cycles.

7 Baby Yoda Christmas Pajamas Grogu Pajamas Hanna Andersson Sizes 3Y - 10Y $30 $50 See On Hanna Andersson If your child’s love of all things Baby Yoda has yet to diminish, indulge their Grogu love with this PJ set. It includes red striped pants with a green PJ shirt decorated with a darling Baby Yoda image on the front — naturally, he’s wearing a Santa hat. Hey, you never know what might happen in a galaxy far, far away. Maybe they celebrate Christmas on planet Coruscant. Or at the very least, he and Mandalorian might exchange gifts. And what better gift than this cozy cotton set?