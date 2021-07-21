Your kid’s bedtime routine is about to get... Looney. The new Looney Tunes pajama collection from Hanna Andersson is here and it’s just as adorable as you would expect it to be. And just prepare yourself — there’s even an adult-sized sweatshirt.

Growing up, I wasn’t a huge Looney Tunes fan. Then, I watched Space Jam. My kids are apparently following in my footsteps because before Space Jam: A New Legacy, I’m not sure they even knew who Daffy Duck was. But now, he’s their favorite and they’re beyond excited to don super soft pajamas with the faces of the entire Looney Tunes crew featured while they watch the movie on repeat.

Each set of pajamas from Hanna Andersson is made with pre-washed organic cotton and if you’re not familiar with them yet, just know that these are the PJs your kids will want to sleep and play in. Featuring exclusive Looney Tunes artwork, I promise your kids won’t want to take off these comfy and cute jammies. (As an added bonus, Hanna Andersson pajamas and clothes last forever.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The long-sleeved pajama set features Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester, Tweety, and Taz with various bright shapes and squiggles on a white background — a total ‘90s throwback, if you ask me. The long john design has Hanna Andersson’s ready-to-grow cuffs around the wrists and ankle areas that help them grow with your child to let them wear these pajamas just a touch longer than they might other pairs. Kids grow fast, but this design is meant to last, which definitely helps justify the $50 price tag. (Bugs Bunny helps, too!)

A short-sleeved version is also available so your kids can stay cool and comfy when it’s warm. This pajama design has the four characters in funky color blocks on a white and grey-striped background, features an encased stretch waistband, and retails for $46. Both sets are machine washable for easy cleanup and care.

Both pajama sets are available in sizes for babies, toddlers, and kids up to size 12. Also available in this collection for kids in toddler sizes 18 to 24 months through kids size 12 are two incredibly adorable Looney Tunes sweatshirts.

Each crewneck sweatshirt retails for $48 and is made from soft french terry material that the company’s website explains will soften even more with each wash. (Yes, they’re machine washable, too!)

On the front of each sweatshirt is a screenprinted design — Bugs Bunny on a dark green background or Tweety, Bugs, Daffy, and Taz in colorful blocks on a white background.

The best part? The white design also comes in adult sizes XS through XXL. The adult-sized Looney Tunes sweatshirt retails for $78 and is perfect for those times when you want to twin with your Looney Tunes-loving littles.

The fact that these iconic characters appeared alongside one of my kids’ favorite basketball players certainly helped to shape their opinion of the “old school” cartoon and make it cool again. (Thanks, LeBron!) I have a feeling that wearing this super soft Hanna Andersson collection day in and day out will only intensify their newfound love for all things Looney Tunes.