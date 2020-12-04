A family road trip feels like the quintessential memory maker, right? But there are few parenting experiences that fail to live up to my expectations like a road trip. My kids are usually pretty great at traveling — especially now that I've learned what to avoid so they don't barf all over their car seats — but there's bound to be some whining, some "I'm booooored," and some frustration over slow-loading tablets. Having a few family road trip games in your back pocket is essential to creating the family road trip of your dreams. (You know. Like the Griswolds.)
If you look for road trip games, there are tons of products out there to buy that promise to be fun. But all I see are a lot of little pieces going missing in my car. Who can keep up with hangman whiteboards and travel Scrabble tiles and tiny plastic license plates to put on a map? I want games that require little fanfare, and that are actually kind of fun to play. Every parent is going to get worn out at some point, but these games are all ones I've played with my own kids, and they really do help keep everyone occupied and aren't that terrible. Plus is there anything more wholesome than a family singalong on a light-up microphone or an old-fashioned parlor game?
And if all else fails, bring one of those power blocks to recharge their tablets so they can watch Peppa Pig on repeat while you disappear into the English accents and dream that you're starring in The Crown.