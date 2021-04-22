Easy, delicious, and nutritious are my personal requirements for kid-friendly foods. But it’s a lot easier to convince my kids to eat something when it features a favorite character. That’s why I’m ridiculously excited about the new Frozen 2 Mac & Cheese Bites from FarmRich.

I’m all about convenience these days, so a bite-sized nugget filled with macaroni and cheese that I can buy at the grocery store and pop in the oven on a busy weeknight checks all the boxes. Plus, they’re shaped like Elsa’s snowflake and a leaf from the Enchanted Forest in Frozen 2, so I know kids who love the movies won’t want to let them go anytime soon. (For the record, that song pun and the ones to follow are 100% intended.)

I have zero qualms about feeding my kids frozen foods — or Frozen 2 foods, for that matter — but that’s especially true when it comes to these mac and cheese bites. The cold never bothered me anyway, but when you fill a frozen snack like this with things like 100% real cheddar cheese and give it a whole grain-rich coating, I’m all the way here for it.

With 8 grams of protein and 10% of daily calcium and fiber per serving, these mac and cheese bites qualify for The Disney Check, meaning they meet The Walt Disney Company’s guideline criteria as a source of balanced nutrition. That stamp of approval is major reassurance for me as a parent that I’m not heading “into the unknown” where my kid’s nutritional needs are concerned. (You’re welcome for that earwig.)

Ciera Womack, FarmRich Director of Marketing calls this Frozen 2 snack “every bit as delicious as it is fun,” and from the looks of it, my kids are sure to wholeheartedly agree.

I have two elementary school-aged boys at home who were both toddlers when the first Frozen movie was all the rage. They may not be super outspoken about their Elsa adoration these days, but it’s there. When Frozen 2 debuted on Disney+ last summer, they turned it on time and time again to learn all the words to the new songs. I have a feeling these mac and cheese bites are likely to spark a renewed interest in singing along.

Starting in May, you can find this new Frozen 2 snack in the freezer section at Walmart stores and online, retailing for about $6 for a 15-ounce box. With a box of these on hand, I personally can’t wait for our next family movie night. Maybe we’ll even make it a double feature. You can literally never watch enough Frozen. (OK maybe the parents of toddlers can.)