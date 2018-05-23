Father's Day is here, and nowadays it seems like if you don't post something on social media that's heartfelt for your parents on Father's Day, it’s like it didn’t even happen? So I’ve written Father's Day Instagram captions to go along with your sweet pictures of you and your daddy. (Or your baby's daddy.)
When I was in elementary school, way before Instagram and the internet, watching Father of the Bride with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton definitely shaped my relationship with my old man. The way Steve Martin acts toward his daughter Annie was how my dad always acted (and still does act) toward me. And at the end of the movie, I remember telling both of my parents I was never getting married so I didn't make my dad sad after seeing how sad Steve Martin was that he missed saying goodbye to Annie and their father/daughter dance. I think my mom got that one on video and I was told it would be shown on my wedding day. "Well, thankfully I'm never getting married," I insisted. Obviously, that didn't happen, and I've been married for eight years and have a 3-year-old son — but don't think I forgot that I didn't want to make my dad sad. We definitely didn't miss that father/daughter dance, and I made sure I got to tell him goodbye before I hopped in the car and drove away with my new husband.
Father of the Bride also has some of the best Father's Day quotes, too, including this gem: "You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You're her oracle. You're her hero. And then the day comes when she gets her first permanent wave and goes to her first real party, and from that day on, you're in a constant state of panic," said Stanley Banks. Ain't that the truth? I know I'm lucky to have such a great relationship with my dad, and I'm hoping some of you do, too. Or you at least have a great relationship with the father of your children, of which most of these quotes are still applicable. A lot of these quotes are just as sentimental and sweet — if not more so — than what Stanley Banks even said. So bookmark this for whether you need some Instagram captions, or even something sweet to put in your old man's Father's Day card this year.