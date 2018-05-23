Father's Day is here, and nowadays it seems like if you don't post something on social media that's heartfelt for your parents on Father's Day, it’s like it didn’t even happen? So I’ve written Father's Day Instagram captions to go along with your sweet pictures of you and your daddy. (Or your baby's daddy.)

When I was in elementary school, way before Instagram and the internet, watching Father of the Bride with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton definitely shaped my relationship with my old man. The way Steve Martin acts toward his daughter Annie was how my dad always acted (and still does act) toward me. And at the end of the movie, I remember telling both of my parents I was never getting married so I didn't make my dad sad after seeing how sad Steve Martin was that he missed saying goodbye to Annie and their father/daughter dance. I think my mom got that one on video and I was told it would be shown on my wedding day. "Well, thankfully I'm never getting married," I insisted. Obviously, that didn't happen, and I've been married for eight years and have a 3-year-old son — but don't think I forgot that I didn't want to make my dad sad. We definitely didn't miss that father/daughter dance, and I made sure I got to tell him goodbye before I hopped in the car and drove away with my new husband.

Father of the Bride also has some of the best Father's Day quotes, too, including this gem: "You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You're her oracle. You're her hero. And then the day comes when she gets her first permanent wave and goes to her first real party, and from that day on, you're in a constant state of panic," said Stanley Banks. Ain't that the truth? I know I'm lucky to have such a great relationship with my dad, and I'm hoping some of you do, too. Or you at least have a great relationship with the father of your children, of which most of these quotes are still applicable. A lot of these quotes are just as sentimental and sweet — if not more so — than what Stanley Banks even said. So bookmark this for whether you need some Instagram captions, or even something sweet to put in your old man's Father's Day card this year.

Father’s Day Instagram Captions From A Partner "Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child." — Tina Brown

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a daddy."

"Fathers, like mothers, are not born. Men grow into fathers and fathering is a very important stage in their development."

“Life has given us a wonderful family, a happy home, and love for each other. Most importantly, it has given us each other. I am so grateful to have you as my husband.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the man of my heart, the father of our children, the love of my life. I love our family and I love you!”

“Life isn’t always easy, but there is no one that I would rather celebrate the good times with and weather the storms with.”

“You were there holding my hand on our first date, holding my hand during the birth of our babies, and now you continue to hold my hand through this beautiful thing we call life. I can’t imagine anyone else being there to hold my hand.”

Father’s Day Instagram Captions For Posts Of Kids FG Trade/E+/Getty Images "It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was." — Anne Sexton

"Who presents this woman? This woman? But she's not a woman. She's just a kid. And she's leaving us. I realized at that moment that I was never going to come home again and see Annie at the top of the stairs. Never going to see her again at our breakfast table in her nightgown and socks. I suddenly realized what was happening. Annie was all grown up and was leaving us, and something inside began to hurt." — Father of the Bride

“Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes.” — Markus Zusak, The Book Thief

“There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.” — Flicka

“I let his voice be my comfort. It bore no trace of pain or self-pity, carrying only good humor and softness and just the tiniest hint of jazz. I lived on it as if it were oxygen. It was sustaining, and it was always enough.” ― Michelle Obama, Becoming

“The greatest man I never knew, Lived just down the hall, And everyday we said hello, But never touched at all, He was in his paper, I was in my room, How was I to know he thought I hung the moon” — “The Greatest Man I Ever Knew,” Reba McIntyre

"He didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it."

"When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry." – Yiddish Proverb

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person. He believed in me." — Jim Valvano

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments — when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." — Umberto Eco

Funny Father’s Day Instagram Captions "By the time a man realizes that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he's wrong." — Charles Wadsworth

“My daughter got me a ‘World’s Best Dad’ mug. So we know she’s sarcastic.” — Bob Odenkirk

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” — Dave Attell

"Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do." — Benjamin Spock

“You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“Father’s Day is important because, besides being the day on which we honor Dad, it’s the one day of the year that Brookstone does any business.” — Jimmy Fallon

“4-year-old: Tell me a scary story! Me: One time little people popped out of your mom, and they never stopped asking questions. 4-year-old: Why?” — James Breakwell

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.” — Mark Twain