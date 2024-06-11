I love Father’s Day. I love the way my girls get so excited to celebrate, sure, but I really love when I get to write something to my husband and make sure he knows how loved and valued he is. Father’s Day is obviously a day to speak to our own fathers and share that love, but celebrating Father’s Day when you’re a mom and have a great partner helping you raise your kids is kind of the best. With some sweet and funny Father’s Day Instagram captions for your partner, you can really let them — and your feed — know just how important they are.

But these Father’s Day Instagram captions can also work if you’re writing a message in a card or adding some kind of inscription to a photo book. These are short and get to the point, but there are both sweet and funny options available. So depending on what kind of mood your partner is in or how he feels about Father’s Day, you’re sure to find an Instagram caption to make him feel loved and celebrated.

Sweet Father’s Day Instagram Captions for Your Partner

Pair these Father’s Day Instagram captions with sweet family photos or ones of your partner running around with the kids, throwing them in the pool, rocking them to sleep — the memories you’ll want to keep forever.

You’re the only dad I can imagine for our little crew. I’m so grateful you’re theirs and mine. Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to the dad full of patience, love, and joy for his little family.

No, really — what would we do without you? So happy to celebrate the best dad for our kids.

If it’s true that children choose their parents, our babies are the smartest ones in the world for picking you.

Happy Father’s Day, my love. You make me a better parent, and I’m so grateful to raise this family with you.

Thank you for being our funny space, our cozy space, our safe space. Happy Father’s Day.

I hope you feel all the love in the world today because you sure deserve it.

Nobody in the world could be a better dad to our kiddos than you. We’re so grateful for you.

Happy Father’s Day to the most selfless dad in the world.

Thank you for giving me these babies and for making yourself into a phenomenal dad.

You pick us up when we’re down, you pull us back down when we’ve gone too far — no matter what, your arms are around us. So thankful for you.

I didn’t think I could love you more, and then I saw you become a daddy. Happy Father’s Day.

You make fatherhood look effortless. You were born for this role, and I’m so glad I get to bear witness to this love. Happy Father’s Day.

Funny Father’s Day Instagram Captions for Your Partner

These Father’s Day Instagram captions go great with the photos of your partner being silly with your kids — the ones of him smelling their feet and pretending to faint or everyone all decked out in Star Wars costumes and lightsabers in hand.

Happy Farter’s Day! I mean... father’s.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who needs no introduction because he’s probably asleep on the couch. We love you!

I don’t need Maury to tell you you’re the father, but just in case: Happy Father’s Day! You *are* the father.

What did the daddy tomato say to the baby tomato? Ketchup. Happy Father’s Day!

You’re the best dad in the world because we know you’d love to play golf today (and every day), but you’re just as happy here at home. If only we could get the kids to yell, “Fore!” before they hit you in the nuts.

Happy Father’s Day you absolute pull-my-finger, dad-joker, blast-your-embarrassing-music-in-the-carpool-lane, one-of-a-kind dad.

Raising kids may be a thankless job with terrible hours, but at least the pay sucks. Happy Father’s Day!

Thanks for all that sperm. You made a great kid and became a great dad. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to a beast of a human whose farts can clear a room and make our kids laugh. You’re kind of the best.

Hey, thanks for knocking me up!

Turns out you were just using my uterus to build your own little frat house of wild people who adore you. I guess it’s worth it. Happy Father’s Day.

Actually, this is your circus, and these are your monkeys. Happy Father’s Day to our ringleader.

Movie & TV Quotes for Father’s Day Instagram Captions for Your Partner

And sometimes, the best way to share how you really feel about your partner as a dad is through their favorite movies and TV shows. These Instagram captions pay homage to some great parenting moments in pop culture.

“And I shall call him... Mini-Me.” Happy Father’s Day to the OG. Thanks for all the Mini-Yous.

“I am your father” may be the only thing you and Darth Vader have both said to your children. But our kids seemed a little happier to know about it than Luke did. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the galaxy!

I wish I had a “Best Dad” Dundie to give you. You’ll always beat Jim Halpert in my book.

“When you’re a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates. Mine are gonna be right about that.” — Pam Beesly, and also me. I’m so grateful to be your soulmate and to raise these babies with you.

You’re the Phil Dunphy to my Claire Pritchett Dunphy and our kids are the luckiest.

“I'm your father. It is my job to protect you. It’s a job I refuse to quit, and at which I can’t afford to fail.” — Uncle Phil, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Thanks for growing up to have big Uncle Phil energy. We love you so much.

No matter which way you go, these Father’s Day Instagram captions are a great way to celebrate your partner and let him know how much you and your kids love and value him. The holiday can be a tough one for many, but if you have a partner who deserves all the Father’s Day love, be sure to give it to him.