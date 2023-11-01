FDA Is Warning Parents That These Fruit Pouches May Contain High Levels Of Lead

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about WanaBana Fruit Pouches over concerns about high lead levels in the product. The company has since voluntarily recalled its WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, which were sold nationally at multiple retailers and online.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are being recalled, regardless of their expiration date, due to reports of elevated lead levels found in the product. “The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test,” the FDA said in its warning issued on Monday.

The discovery of these elevated lead levels came after an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, who were looking into four cases of elevated lead levels in children in the state. The state looked into WanaBana fruit puree pouches and identified “extremely high concentrations of lead” after testing. The FDA followed with its own advisory after this discovery.

Ingesting high levels of lead is especially dangerous to children under the age of 6, as it can seriously hinder mental and physical development during those all-important years. At very high levels, the Mayo Clinic notes that lead poisoning can be fatal for children.

WanaBana issued its own statement in the wake of the FDA’s advisory, noting that it had “initiated a voluntary recall of the affected batches and is working closely with the FDA to investigate the source of the contamination.”

“The company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers,” WanaBana said. “Four illnesses have been reported to date, leading North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to investigate and sample the pouches. North Carolina’s analyses came back with elevated concentrations of lead which could result in acute toxicity. WanaBana USA is working to investigate the source of the contamination.”

WanaBana is offering a full refund for affected products, which were sold in stores and online at retailers like Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree. Consumers can find the affected batch numbers here, and anyone who is concerned that their child or toddler might have already consumed the product is advised to contact their health care provider. Anyone who wants to contact the company with concerns or more information is directed to email them at support@wanabanafruits.com.