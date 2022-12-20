Happy Holiday Eating

Christmas fruit cake, pudding on white plate. Copy space.
Shutterstock

11 Festive Christmas Dishes To Make You Say Fa La La La La

Red and green ingredients and lots of festive shapes make these a joy to make for the holidays.

EllenMoran/E+/Getty Images

I mean, you can turn basically any dish into a festive one if you cut it in a holiday shape, but you can also choose items with lots of red and green ingredients for the ultimate festive Christmas dish.

Eclectic Recipes/Yummly

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart

Is there anything more festive? This recipe from Yummly features refrigerated pizza dough filled with cheese to make a super cute Christmas tree for anyone to chow down on. A huge crowd-pleaser.

Tap