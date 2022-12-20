Happy Holiday Eating
Red and green ingredients and lots of festive shapes make these a joy to make for the holidays.
EllenMoran/E+/Getty Images
I mean, you can turn basically any dish into a festive one if you cut it in a holiday shape, but you can also choose items with lots of red and green ingredients for the ultimate festive Christmas dish.
Is there anything more festive? This recipe from Yummly features refrigerated pizza dough filled with cheese to make a super cute Christmas tree for anyone to chow down on. A huge crowd-pleaser.