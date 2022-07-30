You’re about to hit one of your child’s many, many milestones: The first day of first grade. This is when school for your child starts to feel a little bit more serious and less like playtime. Sure, they learned a lot in kindergarten, and dropping them off for their first day may not have been easy for anybody, but first grade is the true beginning of the elementary school and a whole new daily way of life for your child. It’s understandable that you want to document that moment and that you want to find the most perfect first day of first grade caption to go along with it.

When you’re feeling every feeling and have a million thoughts running through your head, it can be really hard to find the right words to say what you feel. You need something to write to go along with your photo of them smiling in their special first day of school outfit. It could be a funny and relatable caption about the hardships of being a parent, or it could be something that might just make everyone reading it shed a tear. Whatever you’re trying to express, you just might find the perfect caption right here.

Funny Instagram captions for the first day of first grade

Oh well. We were tired of sleeping in and enjoying life anyway.

My kids are back in school. Give me a day to process my devastation.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

So, it begins again. Lunches, backpacks, carpools, oh my.

Did my backpack just gain 30 pounds?

Love to see them go, hate to watch them leave.

September is like the Monday of months.

There are five seasons: winter, spring, summer, fall, and school-supplies.

New year, new me! Wait, I need a new eraser first.

The struggle bus is approaching.

Quotes for the first day of first grade

“Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.” — Oprah

“Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere.” — Chinese Proverb

“Labor Day is a glorious holiday because your child will be going back to school the next day. It would have been called Independence Day, but that name was already taken.” —Bill Dodds

“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” — William Butler Yeats

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults.” — Frederick Douglass

“All children are born to grow, to develop, to live, to love, and to articulate their needs and feelings for their self-protection.” — Alice Miller

“Believe you can and you are halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

"Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" — Dr. Seuss

“The road to freedom — here and everywhere on earth — begins in the classroom.” – Hubert Humphrey

Sweet and sentimental first day of first grade Instagram captions

Watching them walk away that first day always hits you right in the feels.

The smiles are bright on the first day. But the adventures you hear about after school are even brighter.

It's exciting to have your first day of school. But it's also exciting to hug you tightly when it's over.

You must do the things you think you cannot do.

Sometimes we’re all too quick to count down the days that we forget to make the days count.

Be a cupcake in the world of muffins.

Nothing beats watching your little one skip off to school on the first day.

With a smile and excitement, you hopped on the bus. But my heart is missing your face and putting up quite a fuss.

A lot excited and a little anxious. It's the first day of school!

Let the adventure begin.

The first day of first grade can be emotional, but it’s also the start of a great adventure for your little ones (and you). These Instagram captions will help you say what you really want to express, so feel free to use more than one.