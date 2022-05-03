Celebrating Your First Mother's Day? These Quotes Say It All

Sometimes, it’s really hard to put your thoughts and feelings into words, and it never hurts to borrow a quote from someone else in those situations. Whether you’re celebrating the new mom in your life, or you’re a first-time mom yourself, there are plenty of first Mother’s Day quotes that can help you say whatever it is that’s on your mind. Use a heartwarming quote for a note inside mom’s Mother’s Day card, or post a funny quote on social media if you’re a new mom yourself. Whatever it is that has you struggling to find the words, these first Mother’s Day quotes are perfect for filling in the blanks.

Sweet and sentimental first Mother’s Day quotes

The first Mother’s Day a mom gets to experience with a baby in her arms is unlike anything else she’s ever experienced. Suddenly, the day has new meaning because she has never known this kind of love, or sacrifice, before now. It’s a transformation that’s hard to explain, but these first Mother’s Day quotes sum it up pretty well.

“The biggest surprise, which is also the best, is that I didn’t know I would love motherhood as much as I do.” — Deborah Norville

“The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new.” — Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh

“There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child.” — Anne Lamott

“You never know how much your parents loved you until you have a child to love.” — Jennifer Hudson

“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” — Gail Tsukiyama

“Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had, and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.” — Linda Wooten

“Having kids — the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” — Maria Shriver

“There are hard days in motherhood. But looking at your sleeping baby reminds you why it’s all worth it.” — Unknown

First Mother’s Day quotes for pregnant moms

It doesn’t matter if her baby is sleeping in her arms or kicking her ribs and bladder from the inside, she’s a mom who deserves to be celebrated on Mother’s Day. Between the nausea, exhaustion, swelling, and general uncomfortableness of pregnancy, if you’re an expecting mom, you’ve more than earned a little Mother’s Day love. So, whether you’re trying to express gratitude for your first Mother’s Day, or you’re on the hunt for some inspiring words to help you celebrate the expecting mom in your life, here are a few quotes to consider.

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside; when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone.” — Unknown

“You never understand life until it grows inside of you.” — Sandra C. Kassis

“Making the decision to have a child — it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

“No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you’re the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside.” — Unknown

“Just when you think you know love, something little comes along and reminds you just how big it is.” — Unknown

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life.” — Hilary Duff

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Funny first Mother’s Day quotes

Not every new mom is sentimental, and that’s okay. Just like there is so much to be grateful for as a new mom, there is equally as much to laugh about. In fact, some of the funniest things about new motherhood are the very things that make Mom worth celebrating on Mother’s Day (and every day, really), like cleaning up blow-out diapers, keeping everyone alive despite sleep deprivation, wearing spit-up covered clothes all day, and basically having to relearn how to do everything with a baby in your arms. Here are some funny first Mother’s Day quotes that will definitely get mom laughing.

“A mother continues to labor long after the baby is born.” — Lisa Jo Baker

“A sleeping baby is the new happy hour.” — Unknown

“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” — Tina Fey

“Babies are the worst roommates. They’re unemployed. They don’t pay rent. They keep insane hours. Their hygiene is horrible. If you had a roommate that did any of the things babies do, you’d ask them to move out.” — Jim Gaffigan

“The best thing about being a new mom is the lower tolerance from not drinking for nine months.” — Anonymous

“Sleep is like the unicorn — it is rumored to exist, but I doubt I will see any.” — Unknown

“Becoming a mother makes you realize you can do almost anything one-handed.” — Unknown

If none of these first Mother’s Day quotes seem like the right fit for you, then use them as inspiration to help you write your own original message. Just write from the heart.