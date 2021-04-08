These Pregnancy Announcement Ideas Are Perfect For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is upon us and if you have some big news you’d like to share on this special day (cough *baby announcement * cough cough), there are dozens of great Mother’s Day pregnancy announcement ideas. Why break the news on a day that celebrates mothers? You’re gonna be a mama! It’s the ideal time to tell everyone.

Whether you’re looking to make a heartfelt reveal or would prefer something a bit more silly, there are countless ways to let your people know a new baby is on the way. If you’re looking to make the announcement a bit more simple, turn to Etsy, home to dozens of baby reveal t-shirts, mugs, and decor items that can assist in the surprise.

Or, if DIY is more your thing, there are plenty of ways to get creative with your big announcement. From chalkboard messages to riffs on construction sites, you can have fun playing with the concept of building a baby to tell the world your news. And not to be overlooked, there are some announcement concepts for multiples too. Twins offer all kinds of sweet and entertaining ways to announce. Just think double trouble, twice the fun, and plays on Double Mint Gum.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shirts to Announce You’re Pregnant On Mother’s Day

Use these t-shirts to say, I’m gonna be a mama on Mother’s Day — either in person or on social media.

Food Mother’s Day Pregnancy Announcements

Want to crack up a Mother’s Day gathering with squeals? Serve baby-themed foods to announce your pregnancy.

Cake with the ultrasound on it — Yes, you can have a cake maker take your ultrasound and superimpose it onto a cake for a super sweet treat.

Fortune Cookies — You can make your own by using tweezers to slip an announcement into fortune cookies or order some from Bunting & Barrow.

Donuts with the sign “Eat up, Mommy doesn’t want to be the only one with a belly.”

Baby food appetizer platter — make a plate with baby carrots, baby corn, baby back ribs, or even baby bottle-filled drinks.

Munchkin donuts box — take a box of these Dunkin favorites and add a note that says “Our Little Munchkin arriving August 2021.”

Mugs that To Share You’re Pregnant

Surprise those you love — or just spread the word with friends on Facebook — that you’re expecting with these mugs perfect for a Mother’s Day reveal.

Funny DIY Mother’s Day Pregnancy Announcement Ideas

Why not have a little fun with your pregnancy announcement on Mother’s Day? Here are a few ways to add some silliness.

Construction site — Put construction tape across your crib and post a sign that says “Nursery under construction.”

Evicted — Make a sign that says “Eviction notice” and have your older child hold it in their crib

Include your step-kids —Have a step-brother hold a sign that says “Did we just become best buds?” and then have mom hold a onesie that says “Yep”

Surprise family photo — Have grandparents stand behind you posing for photo then hold up a sign in front of you that says, “Psst. These two are gonna be grandparents.”

Expand the Party Invite — Make a sign that says “Our Mother’s Day party is about to get a bit bigger”

Artful Mother’s Day Pregnancy Announcements

Want a fancier baby announcement? Here are some tasteful options.

Framed Ultrasound — Want to shock your own mother on Mother’s Day? Give her a framed image of your ultrasound for Mother’s Day.

Big Sister smocked dress — Make a subtle statement by dressing your daughter in a smocked gown that says big sister or stencil it onto your older child’s shirt.

Top a Cake — You can buy a beautiful cake topper or create your own that spells out “We’re Expecting”

Fill Balloons with the surprise — Throw some confetti and the big reveal message in some balloons, then have your fam pop them to uncover the new.

Word search — Give your family a word search they have to unscramble that says “We’re expecting!”

Twinning Pregnancy Announcement Ideas for Mother’s Day

If you’re lucky enough to be expecting multiple babies, Mother’s Day really is a terrific time to let your people know. And you can have so much fun with it. Here are a few thoughts to get you started.

Two baby onesies that say “Plot” and “Twist”

Chalkboard with the words “Double Trouble” written on it

“Oh Babies” balloons

A funny frozen yogurt topped with pickles that says “Eating for three.”

A giant sign that says “Taco Twosday just got even better.”

Take a picture of an open oven with two buns in it.

Post a picture of your ultrasound and caption it “Clone Wars”

Surely any of these sweet and sassy ideas will work for your Mother’s Day pregnancy announcement. So get planning and don’t forget to bring some tissues. There’s guaranteed to be some tears of joy.