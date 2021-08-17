Send These Flirty Texts To Your Partner & See What Happens Next

You love your partner. You really do. But life is busy, what with taking care of kids, paying bills, and every single damn thing that you have to do to just get through the day. Even when romance might be the last thing on your mind, you should still try to make an effort to connect with your beloved. And these flirty texts to send to your partner just might put you in the mood for romance — and a whole lot more.

But doesn’t that seem like a lot of work? Having to stop what you’re doing in the middle of the day to send a “So, what are you wearing?” text? Who has time for that? Well, if you think about how many texts you send on a daily basis, sending one to your sweetie that is fun and flirty doesn’t require that much effort. “Sending some flirty and quirky text to your partner is necessary to keep the fire burning,” Michelle Devani, a relationship expert tells Romper. “This can also help improve the relationship itself which helps the emotional and even the sexual parts of your relationship.”

If you’re at work (or just in the next room with the baby), sending a silly and fun message to your partner can remind you of all the things that you love about your partner — and you just might get lucky later, too.

The Sweet Flirty Text Messages

“I miss you, and can’t wait to see you tonight.”

“I can’t wait to cuddle under the covers later with you.”

“I loved watching you walk out the door this morning.”

“I can’t stop thinking about you.”

“I have so many plans tonight. And you are included in all of them.”

“Let’s spend the day doing nothing but being in each other’s arms.”

“Remember that time when we [insert sexy memory here]?”

“You looked gorgeous today, babe. Can’t wait to get my hands on you.”

The “We’re Having Sex Later, FYI” Flirty Text Messages

“Do you know what I want to do to you later?”

“What would we be doing if we were together right now?”

“I loved when you _____ me last night.”

“I just happened to do some shopping today. Do you want a peek at some new lingerie I bought?”

“I don’t remember our dinner plans tonight because I was too busy looking at your lips when you were telling me.”

“I can’t focus at work because I’m just thinking about all the things I’m going to do to you later.”

“Cancel our plans later. I want you to myself.”

“I can hear you on your call in the next room. When you’re done, get in here for a few minutes so I can show you how much I miss you.”

miniseries/E+/Getty Images

The “I Just Love You” Flirty Text Messages

“Good morning my love. I’m thinking about you.”

“I just want you to know how much you mean to me.”

“I can’t get you out of my mind.”

“I love you. Always have. Always will.”

“I was just thinking about how lucky I am to have you.”

“I forgot to tell you this morning, but I had a dream about you. Can’t wait to tell you about it later.”

“Thinking about you. Hoping I get lucky later with a kiss — and maybe more.”

Regardless of how long you and your partner have been together, every couple should look for ways to foster a fun, flirtatious, and loving bond. And sending a text or two can be enough of a tease that will make your times together more romantic, erotic, and exciting. That is, after the kids are asleep for the night.