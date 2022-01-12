Flurona

Flurona is a twindemic parents are worried about.
Shutterstock

Flurona & Kids: What Parents Need To Know

What to watch for, and how to protect your child during the twindemic.

by Katie McPherson

Mayur Kakade/Moment/Getty Images

As if a pandemic wasn’t enough, now experts are warning of a twindemic. As Covid continues and flu season sets in, it’s now possible for people — including kids — to get sick with both at once. There are ways to prevent it, and signs it’s time to call the doctor.

Dobrila Vignjevic/E+/Getty Images

The reason flurona is now officially making the rounds is because both illnesses can become serious, so naturally parents are concerned (albeit totally exhausted at this point).

Tap