4th of July bathing suits for the family; mom, daughter, and son in matching 4th of July swimsuits
Hanna Andersson

Cute Stars & Stripes Bathing Suits For The Whole Family

by Ashley Ziegler

One of the most fun holidays to dress up for is the 4th of July because let’s face it, there are some really cute red, white, and blue pieces. You can certainly get dresses, shorts, and tee-shirts for the holiday, but since it’s often spent poolside or on a beach, don’t forget to get some matching 4th of July bathing suits for the whole family, too. There are options for everyone from teeny babies to grown-ups, and all of them will look perfect with a pair of flip flops on your feet, some sunglasses on your face, and a firecracker popsicle in your hand.

Baby Bathing Suits For 4th Of July

Sure, your little firework may have to nap a bit throughout the holiday, but that doesn't mean they don’t need their own little patriotic bathing suit this July 4th. Just remember to add some baby-safe sunscreen (if they’re old enough, of course) and a hat to your shopping list, too, to protect their sensitive skin from the sun.

Beetle & Thread 2-Piece Americana Rashguard and Swim Trunk Set
Buy Buy Baby

Available in sizes 3M - 24M

BABY STRIPED RUFFLE SWIMSUIT
Janie & Jack

Available in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M

Stars & Stripes Swim Trunks
Osh Kosh

Available in sizes 6M to 24M

Just One You Baby Girls' Polka Dots One Piece Swimsuit
Target

Available in sizes 3M - 9M

Carter's Americana Swim Trunks
Carter's

Available in sizes 6M - 24M

4th Of July Toddler Swimsuits

Toddlers will have a hard time picking their favorite part of the 4th of July: the fireworks, the snacks, or all of the splashing and swimming. They’ll love all of the celebrations no matter what, but it’s always a little more fun with a red, white, and blue bathing suit, right?

Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Americana Stars Striped One Piece Swimsuit
Target

Available in sizes 12M - 5T

Americana-Print Swim Trunks in Americana Shorts
Old Navy

Available in sizes 12-18M to 4T

Sunblock One Piece Swim Suit in Cherry Stripes
Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes 18-24M - 10

Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Striped Swim Trunks in Red/White
Target

Available in sizes 12M-2T and 4T-5T

Toddler Girl Carter's Polka Dot 1-Piece Swimsuit
Kohl's

Available in sizes 2T - 4T

Kids 4th Of July Bathing Suits

It’s hard to imagine even the most opinionated big kid saying no to a new swimsuit, especially when they look this good. You can go with the classic American flag prints or give them a little bit more of a sophisticated look with a simple pattern.

Print Swim Trunks in Cherry Stripe
Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes 2 - 10

Art Class Stars and Striped Bikini 3-Piece Set
Target

Available in sizes XS - XL

Boys' Pieced Chappy Trunks in Stars White Cap
Vinyard Vines

Available in sizes 5-7 and M-XL

Stars & Stripes One Piece Swimsuit
Osh Kosh

Available in sizes 4-10

Stars & Stripes Swim Trunks
Carter's

Available in sizes 5-10

Women’s Swimsuits For 4th Of July

There is no shortage of great women’s bathing suits that are specifically made for Independence Day, but since they tend to be expensive it may be nice to invest in something you’ll feel comfortable wearing well past the holiday weekend. Look for a suit with some combo of red, white, and blue that you can see yourself wearing all summer long.

superdown Clari Bikini Top
Revolve

Available in sizes XXS - M; Bottoms sold separately

It's Lit - Blue Color Block Bikini
Bikini Baddie

Available in sizes S - L

Compton- Red
Destination Swimwear

Available in sizes S - L

Idya Swimsuit - Thioub Blue
Diarrablu

Available in sizes S-L

Women's One Piece Suit in Cherry Red Multi
Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes XS - XL

Men’s 4th Of July Swim Trunks

Finding a fun pair of swim trunks for the 4th of July isn’t hard, but the best ones for him depend a lot on his style. Does he like to really lean into the holiday with shorts that look like they were made from the American flag? Or, would he like something with more of an everyday look, instead? Whatever his style is, there is a pair of trunks to match it.

Printed Swim Trunks in Blue & White American Flag
Old Navy

Available in sizes S - XXL

Goodfellow & Co. Men's 7" Swim Trunks
Target

Available in sizes S - XXL

Ocean & Coast Printed Board Shorts in Tasty Red
Belk

Available in sizes S - 2XL

Trunks Surf & Swim Co. Sano Sailboat Swim Trunks
Nordstrom

Available in sizes S - XXL

Men's 7" Americana Swim Trunks
Target

Available in sizes S - XXL

The 4th of July is one of those holidays where it’s okay to be a little extra, so if your family is going to be in or near the water for the day, go ahead and get some new swimsuits for everyone. Chances are high you will fit right in with most of the other families celebrating nearby.