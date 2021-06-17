Summer is the perfect time to start sprucing up your space. And if you’re taking inspiration from the season, then you’ll know that there’s no better way to show some spirit than by decking out your décor in everything red, white, and blue. So if you’re feeling particularly patriotic, these Fourth of July decorations will have you seeing stars — and stripes.
But just because it’s
July 4 doesn’t mean that every item in your home has to feel like a flag. No, you can find ways to incorporate the colors and the signature style for a classic look that can work year-round. In fact, you might find some pieces that you’ll proudly put on display well past our nation’s independence. th 1 A Patriotic Pillow
The
Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Throw Pillow will make your home feel, well, homey. The red, white, and blue design isn’t overtly 4 th of July, and can be used well into the summer season, too. The pillow also can be used both indoors and outdoors, and can be spot cleaned in case of spills. 2 A Starry Throw
For those cool summer nights around a fire, this
Stars Throw will keep you cozy and comfortable. Measuring 50x60, it’s made from woven cotton and decorative fringe. The vintage design gives the throw a timeless look, and it can be used to wrap around yourself at night, or spread out on the grass during the day for an impromptu picnic. 3 A Lovely Lawn Sign
Lawn signs have become a thing as of late. The
Patriotic Let Freedom Ring Yard Sign can set the stage for festive fun. Super easy to set up, simply use the sticks to push it into the grass to make it look gorgeous. 4 A Wreath That Welcomes Guests
Your front door will look positively patriotic with this
Way To Celebrate Patriotic Wreath. It’s made from burlap and bows, and has a rustic design. The red and blue welcome sign will greet guests as they come over for July 4 th festivities. 5 A Sign That Says It All
There are so many expressions that can be said on July 4
th. Well, this canvas banner from Party City pretty much expresses all of them. The sign, which measures 19 in. x 30 in., is made from canvas and comes with an attached loop for easy hanging. It’s an easy way to add some décor to any room. 6 A Patriotic Pinwheel
For easy, breezy décor (no pun intended), a pinwheel can be perfect. This
Patriotic American Flag Pinwheel can be a great gift for guests, or you can even line your walkway with them, and watch them spin in the breeze. 7 Uncle Sam Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before
u This is one guest everyone is going to look forward to seeing. The 6 foot tall
Inflatable Uncle Sam is a total blowup badass. He can be used either indoors or outdoors, and comes with a 10 foot extension cord, ground stakes, and fastened ropes so he won’t blow away (er, vroom off). And woot, come nighttime, Uncle Sam lights up, literally, just in time for the fireworks. 8 4 th of July Cotton Napkins
If you’re done with everything disposable, these
American Flag Stars Linen/Cotton Napkins add an elegant touch to your July 4 th party. They’re made form 55% linen and 45% cotton, with a 100% cotton backing. They’re machine washable, and the set of four napkins can even be monogrammed. 9 July 4 th Party Decorations
Decorations set the stage for any soiree. And this
37-piece set of red, white, and blue goodness offers everything you’ll need to make your gathering glorious. It comes with hanging swirls, pennants, red white and blue bunting, and an American flag banner. Plus, you can always reuse the decorations for other events, like Memorial Day, Labor Day, Flag Day, or even a welcome home for a military service member. 10 A 4 th of July Table Runner
Make sure that your table is definitely dressed with this
Celebrate Americana Together Patchwork Table Runner. It measures 36” long, and is made from cotton and polyester. And if someone accidentally spills something on it, you can just pop it in the wash and it’ll be good as new. 11 4 th of July Food Containers
If you’re bringing over your classic cole slaw to a friend’s backyard BBQ, you’ll need something special to carry it over in. Enter the
Celebrate Americana Together Stacking Container Set. The 3-piece melamine set features fireworks, stars and stripes, and a gingham pattern. It’s BPA-free, and dishwasher safe, too. 12 4 th of July Doormat
Your guests won’t mind wiping their shoes on this
Red, White, and Blue Stars Half Round Doormat. Made from coir fiber and vinyl, the doormat has a nonslip backing underneath to ensure that your guests won’t skid before stepping into your home. It’s designed for outdoor usage, but you can always put it inside as well. 13 4 th of July Wall Plaque
This
patriotic plaque from Kirland’s features the words “Let freedom ring,” and just might get your guests to do a group rendition of the popular song. It has beaded accents and is crafted from wood. 14 4 th of July Lanterns
Fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the night sky. These
Light-Up Patriotic Lanterns can be used either indoors or out, and come with an LED candle so that the light never goes out. Kids can use them outside around a campfire, or just have them lit inside for a cozy, cool vibe. 15 4 th of July Paper Plates
Sure, you could serve up hot dogs and hamburgers on plain ol’ plates, but where’s the patriotism in that? These
God Bless America paper plates from Oriental Trading feature the words “Red, White & Blessed” as an homage to the song. And since they’re durable, they won’t dip if you load your plate up with Grandma’s famous potato salad. 16 4 th of July Tablecloth
The
American Flag Linen/Cotton Tablecloth will keep the crumbs away — and patriotically protect your table, too. You can use it inside or outdoors, and the tablecloth is machine washable. You can even have it monogrammed (an additional charge will apply), and the tablecloth has been sustainably sourced. 17 4 th of July Kitchen Pride Mat
Celebrate your pride for your country (and Pride as well) with this
kitchen mat. It’s water resistant, which makes it ideal for when you have to do the dishes after your July 4 th BBQ, and offers a cushy, cozy step to keep you comfortable. 18 4 th of July Gnomes
Step aside, Uncle Sam. Gnomes are the hottest trend, and this set of three gnomes are sure to get the party started. They’re handmade by Etsy seller LukeysCharms, and the
patriotic gnomes measure 15 inches tall. And don’t worry about their hats falling down; there’s a wire inside so that the stars and stripes will always stand tall and proud. 19 4 th of July Mason Jars
Ideal for displaying flowers, these t
hree mason jars from Etsy seller GettingMyArtsyOn can welcome visitors to your home. Each mason jar is hand painted and come with a ribbon. They have a protective sealant on them, so they can be used outdoors or inside.
From wall plaques to plates, pillows to pinwheels, making your house festive for the 4
th of July has never been easier. Picking a few choice pieces can help your home appear more patriotic so that it’s awash in red, white, and blue.