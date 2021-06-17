Summer is the perfect time to start sprucing up your space. And if you’re taking inspiration from the season, then you’ll know that there’s no better way to show some spirit than by decking out your décor in everything red, white, and blue. So if you’re feeling particularly patriotic, these Fourth of July decorations will have you seeing stars — and stripes.

But just because it’s July 4th doesn’t mean that every item in your home has to feel like a flag. No, you can find ways to incorporate the colors and the signature style for a classic look that can work year-round. In fact, you might find some pieces that you’ll proudly put on display well past our nation’s independence.

1 A Patriotic Pillow Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Throw Pillow Navy - Sun Squad Target $10 see on target The Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Throw Pillow will make your home feel, well, homey. The red, white, and blue design isn’t overtly 4th of July, and can be used well into the summer season, too. The pillow also can be used both indoors and outdoors, and can be spot cleaned in case of spills.

2 A Starry Throw Stars Throw - Design Imports Target $19.54 $22.99 see on target For those cool summer nights around a fire, this Stars Throw will keep you cozy and comfortable. Measuring 50x60, it’s made from woven cotton and decorative fringe. The vintage design gives the throw a timeless look, and it can be used to wrap around yourself at night, or spread out on the grass during the day for an impromptu picnic.

3 A Lovely Lawn Sign Patriotic Let Freedom Ring Yard Sign Walmart $14.98 see on Walmart Lawn signs have become a thing as of late. The Patriotic Let Freedom Ring Yard Sign can set the stage for festive fun. Super easy to set up, simply use the sticks to push it into the grass to make it look gorgeous.

4 A Wreath That Welcomes Guests Way To Celebrate Patriotic Wreath, Burlap Walmart $16.98 see on Walmart Your front door will look positively patriotic with this Way To Celebrate Patriotic Wreath. It’s made from burlap and bows, and has a rustic design. The red and blue welcome sign will greet guests as they come over for July 4th festivities.

5 A Sign That Says It All Patriotic Red, White & Blue 4th of July Canvas Sign Party City $9.99 see on party city There are so many expressions that can be said on July 4th. Well, this canvas banner from Party City pretty much expresses all of them. The sign, which measures 19 in. x 30 in., is made from canvas and comes with an attached loop for easy hanging. It’s an easy way to add some décor to any room.

6 A Patriotic Pinwheel Patriotic American Flag Pinwheel Yard Stake Party City $1.49 see on party city For easy, breezy décor (no pun intended), a pinwheel can be perfect. This Patriotic American Flag Pinwheel can be a great gift for guests, or you can even line your walkway with them, and watch them spin in the breeze.

7 Uncle Sam Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before GOOSH 6 ft Tall Patriotic Independence Day Inflatable Uncle Sam Amazon $76.49 see on amazon u This is one guest everyone is going to look forward to seeing. The 6 foot tall Inflatable Uncle Sam is a total blowup badass. He can be used either indoors or outdoors, and comes with a 10 foot extension cord, ground stakes, and fastened ropes so he won’t blow away (er, vroom off). And woot, come nighttime, Uncle Sam lights up, literally, just in time for the fireworks.

8 4th of July Cotton Napkins American Flag Stars Linen/Cotton Napkins - Set of 4 Pottery Barn $29.50 see on pottery barn If you’re done with everything disposable, these American Flag Stars Linen/Cotton Napkins add an elegant touch to your July 4th party. They’re made form 55% linen and 45% cotton, with a 100% cotton backing. They’re machine washable, and the set of four napkins can even be monogrammed.

9 July 4th Party Decorations 37Pcs 4th of July Banner Decorations Patriotic Party Supplies Amazon $13.99 see on amazon Decorations set the stage for any soiree. And this 37-piece set of red, white, and blue goodness offers everything you’ll need to make your gathering glorious. It comes with hanging swirls, pennants, red white and blue bunting, and an American flag banner. Plus, you can always reuse the decorations for other events, like Memorial Day, Labor Day, Flag Day, or even a welcome home for a military service member.

10 A 4th of July Table Runner Celebrate Americana Together Patchwork Table Runner - 36" Kohl's $12.49 $24.99 see on kohl's Make sure that your table is definitely dressed with this Celebrate Americana Together Patchwork Table Runner. It measures 36” long, and is made from cotton and polyester. And if someone accidentally spills something on it, you can just pop it in the wash and it’ll be good as new.

11 4th of July Food Containers Celebrate Americana Together Stacking Container Set Kohl's $17.49 $34.99 see on kohl's If you’re bringing over your classic cole slaw to a friend’s backyard BBQ, you’ll need something special to carry it over in. Enter the Celebrate Americana Together Stacking Container Set. The 3-piece melamine set features fireworks, stars and stripes, and a gingham pattern. It’s BPA-free, and dishwasher safe, too.

12 4th of July Doormat Red, White, and Blue Stars Half Round Doormat Kirkland's $10.49 $14.99 see on Kirkland's Your guests won’t mind wiping their shoes on this Red, White, and Blue Stars Half Round Doormat. Made from coir fiber and vinyl, the doormat has a nonslip backing underneath to ensure that your guests won’t skid before stepping into your home. It’s designed for outdoor usage, but you can always put it inside as well.

13 4th of July Wall Plaque Let Freedom Ring Wooden Wall Plaque Kirkland's $13.99 $19.99 see on kirkland's This patriotic plaque from Kirland’s features the words “Let freedom ring,” and just might get your guests to do a group rendition of the popular song. It has beaded accents and is crafted from wood.

14 4th of July Lanterns Light-Up Patriotic Lantern Set Oriental Trading $12.99 see on oriental trading Fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the night sky. These Light-Up Patriotic Lanterns can be used either indoors or out, and come with an LED candle so that the light never goes out. Kids can use them outside around a campfire, or just have them lit inside for a cozy, cool vibe.

15 4th of July Paper Plates God Bless America Paper Dinner Plates Oriental Trading $3.69 see on oriental trading Sure, you could serve up hot dogs and hamburgers on plain ol’ plates, but where’s the patriotism in that? These God Bless America paper plates from Oriental Trading feature the words “Red, White & Blessed” as an homage to the song. And since they’re durable, they won’t dip if you load your plate up with Grandma’s famous potato salad.

16 4th of July Tablecloth American Flag Linen/Cotton Tablecloth Pottery Barn $99 see on pottery barn The American Flag Linen/Cotton Tablecloth will keep the crumbs away — and patriotically protect your table, too. You can use it inside or outdoors, and the tablecloth is machine washable. You can even have it monogrammed (an additional charge will apply), and the tablecloth has been sustainably sourced.

17 4th of July Kitchen Pride Mat Kitchen Mat Wayfair $56.99 see on wayfair Celebrate your pride for your country (and Pride as well) with this kitchen mat. It’s water resistant, which makes it ideal for when you have to do the dishes after your July 4th BBQ, and offers a cushy, cozy step to keep you comfortable.

18 4th of July Gnomes Memorial Day gift | 4th of July Gnome Etsy $17.99 see on etsy Step aside, Uncle Sam. Gnomes are the hottest trend, and this set of three gnomes are sure to get the party started. They’re handmade by Etsy seller LukeysCharms, and the patriotic gnomes measure 15 inches tall. And don’t worry about their hats falling down; there’s a wire inside so that the stars and stripes will always stand tall and proud.

19 4th of July Mason Jars 4th Of July Party Decor Etsy $30 see on etsy Ideal for displaying flowers, these three mason jars from Etsy seller GettingMyArtsyOn can welcome visitors to your home. Each mason jar is hand painted and come with a ribbon. They have a protective sealant on them, so they can be used outdoors or inside.

From wall plaques to plates, pillows to pinwheels, making your house festive for the 4th of July has never been easier. Picking a few choice pieces can help your home appear more patriotic so that it’s awash in red, white, and blue.