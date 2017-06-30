35 Fun & Festive 4th Of July Instagram Captions

Between the gatherings, pool parties, and cute red, white, and blue outfits, Independence Day is full of photo-worthy moments. With all of the fantastic holiday pictures you’ll be taking, it doesn’t hurt to have some festive 4th of July Instagram captions on hand to add a little patriotic flair to your posts. After all, who can resist sharing a perfectly-captured firework shot with their friends on social media?

Whenever the 4th of July rolls around I, for one, love to get online and check out my friends’ pictures as they’re celebrating the day. My feed is usually full of shots of babies in onesies covered in stars and stripes, toddlers rocking adorable 4th of July bathing suits, big kids playing with sparklers, and adults enjoying a holiday cocktail or two. Honestly, I love scrolling through these photos, and the more creative the Instagram caption the better.

There are so many different ways you can go with a 4th of July caption, too. Maybe you enjoy a good pun, want to share some on-brand song lyrics, or love the idea of posting a meaningful quote from a historical figure (or from the musical, Hamilton), whatever your style is, there is definitely a 4th of July Instagram caption that will suit you. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

"Oh my stars (& stripes)"

2 “Made in America”

3 “Raise a glass to freedom, something they can never take away” - Hamilton

4 “Just grillin’”

5 “Sweet land of liberty”

6 “She was an American girl” - Tom Petty

7 “Spilling the tea since 1773”

8 “My little firecracker”

9 “And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there”

10 “Flip-flops & fireworks”

11 “America, to me, is freedom” - Willie Nelson

12 “It was twilight on the 4th of July, sparkling colors were strewn across the sky” - Mariah Carey

13 “Having a Yankee Doodle Dandy day”

14 “Young, wild, & free”

15 “Go ‘Merica, it’s your birthday”

16 “Born to sparkle”

17 “Party like a patriot”

18 “Freedom lies in being bold” - Robert Frost

19 “These fireworks are lit”

"It's a party in the USA" - Miley Cyrus

21 “Give me liberty and give me a sparkler, too”

22 “Nothing says freedom like bottle rockets and booze”

23 “Sparkle, baby”

24 “Fireworks and freedom: a perfect pair”

25 “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We fought for these ideals, we shouldn’t settle for less” - Hamilton

26 “Feeling starry-eyed this 4th of July”

27 “Est. 1776”

28 “On second thought, I do like to brag, ‘cause I’m mighty proud of that ragged old flag” - Johnny Cash

29 “I’m just here for the apple pie”

30 “Let freedom ring”

"Baby, you're a firework" - Katy Perry

32 “He makes me melt like a popsicle on the 4th of July” - The Little Rascals

33 “Land of the free & home of the brave”

34 “Proud to be an American today & every day”