Get Your 4th Of July On With These Patriotic Puns

The Fourth of July is a time to toast American independence, spend the day with the fam, and enjoy far too many carbs. It’s also a ripe time to go crazy with some puns. Whether you have a dad joke expert in your life or love a little word play yourself, you can get all kinds of funny on July 4th with these puns.

The key is to think about the most well-known Independence Day terms, from liberty to freedom, fireworks to revolution. From there you can build all kinds of silly sayings your family will love or give you the hard side-eye for. (For example, Let’s celebrate the “red, wine, and blue!”) There are Independence Day tropes to work with, you just have to get a little creative. And when in doubt, personalize your puns, for instance; “Look at my little Yankee Doodle Mandy.”

And if you want to share your eye-roll-inducing puns with your larger social media following, by all means, go ahead and post your pun-believably brilliant turns of phrase. Even if they’re pun-ishingly bad or use improper pun-ctuation, the biggest pun-haters have got to give you props for your pun-chlines. It’s the American way.

Historic Puns for July 4th

Gotta give props to the Founding Fathers; they certainly gave us plenty of pun fodder when it comes to the 4th of July.

Four score and seven beers ago.

Give me li-beer-ty or give me death.

“We must all hang together or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” — Benjamin Franklin

This day is revolting.

Life, liber-tea, and the pursuit of happiness

Food 4th of July Puns

Food is a major part of the Independence Day holiday. Naturally, you might want to mix in a little cookout-related copy to amp up your pun-predictably hilarious puns.

Red, White, and Brew

Happy Fork of July

Let us relish Independence Day

Lettuce celebrate freedom

May the fork be with you

Serving big ol’ glasses of Liber-tea

Red, white, and barbecue

FOTOGRAFIA INC./E+/Getty Images

Fireworks Focused 4th of July Puns

With any luck you’ll be watching the rockets red glare in the night sky on the 4th (or shooting some off yourself.) Which means you’ll need some witty repartee to go with them.

I guess I have a flare for the dramatic

Come on baby, light my fire

We didn't start the fireworks

I’ve got a flare for fireworks

Keep calm and sparkle on

My ins-pyro-tion!

Patriotic 4th of July Puns

Get weird with the heavy patriotic vibes this 4th by playing with your wording. Might as well. Free speech is one of our most important rights.