For some, meal planning is what keeps your family afloat (or, rather, not spending a fortune on takeout for dinner every night). Maybe you’ve been doing it for years and have perfected your own system. Maybe you’re just dipping your toes into the meal planning pool now that everything feels so dang expensive, including groceries. Or perhaps you’re somewhere in the middle, and you feel like your meal planning system just needs a little organization. That’s where free printable meal planning templates come in. They can help you stick to your meal plan, grab the ingredients you need, and use up what you already have in the fridge.
If you’ve tried to make your own meal plan template or calendar before, you know it can be super frustrating for anyone who’s not an Excel whiz or Crafty Cathy. But you really don’t have to spend time DIYing a system when there are so many free, printable meal plan templates available online. There are some you can even customize online, if you’d rather type out your plan than write it by hand (some of us have bad hand writing, OK?). Whatever design, layout, and tools you need in a template, there’s probably one here that can help you out.
So, which printable is right for you? Even if none of these is just right, now you know just where to look for the perfect meal planning template.