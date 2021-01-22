These 13 Virtual Valentine's Day Cards Are Even Sweeter Cause They're Free

Love is in the air, and what better way to express some sweet sentiments for your significant other than with a cute card? But once you start calculating all the cards you’re really going to end up buying, it might make you think twice before cruising the card aisle. And that’s when finding free virtual Valentine’s Day cards just might be the loveliest thing you can do for yourself.
It’s easy to get swept away in all the pink and red candy-coated goodness that is Valentine’s Day. Thing is, February 14 isn’t just for your spouse or sweetie. Au contraire. Love is an equal opportunist on V Day, and that’s when, while you’re looking for a card for your honey, you’ll inevitably find an absolutely adorbs card for your kiddo. And then you’ll spy the grandparents section, and well, you’re not a heathen, so you’ll want to grab one (or three) for them, too. Tack on a card for your BFF, your children’s teachers, and soon you’ll have spent a small fortune professing your love for pretty much every person you know.
So skip the shopping and check out these Valentine’s Day cards for those you love that will make you feel all warm and happy inside — and keep your cold hard cash in your wallet.
You'll love all the options you'll have when you search for Valentine's Day cards for all the special sweethearts in your life. Just select, personalize, and click send. And when you calculate how much time and money you saved, you'll have all those lovely fab feels, too.