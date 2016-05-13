11 Friday The 13th Jokes To Make The Holiday Less Horrifying

Who says fear and the funnies have to be mutually exclusive? They absolutely don’t. For all of you slightly (or very) superstitious people out there, we’ve rounded up a ton of Friday the 13th jokes to scare you silly. Supposedly, the idea that 13 is unlucky number or represents danger seems to span cultures and boarders, and Friday the 13th is a feared day in many places around the world. Whether or not you buy into the superstitions that surround this spooky day, it’s likely your kids get a kick out of a day that’s just a bit more thrilling than a normal Friday. So you might as well lean into the fun and treat them to a few of these very silly Friday the 13th jokes.

These silly jokes have it all covered. If your kids are old enough to have seen Friday the 13th, there are jokes here referencing that classic horror film. If they’re more of the “don’t let a black cat cross your path” age, there are jokes here for them, too. While no one can say for sure if Friday the 13th will be lucky or unlucky for you, if you’re feeling a little spooked by the day, we know for sure that the best thing to do in the face of fears big and small is certainly to laugh in their face. Hopefully these silly Friday the 13th jokes will help you do that.

1 When is it considered unlucky to see a black cat? Theresa Donahue McManus/Moment/Getty Images When you are a mouse.

2 What would make Friday the 13th even scarier? If it were on a Monday.

3 What did the black cat say to the construction worker on Friday the 13th? “It's fine if you avoid stepping under that ladder. I plan on crossing your path in a minute.”

4 What does Jason Voorhees have for dessert on Friday the 13th? Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images I-Scream.

5 What's the first thing a sorority girl does on Friday the 13th? Nothing. She's the first to go.

6 Where do ghosts go for rides on Friday the 13th? They ride in elevators; it raises their spirits!

7 What kind of shoes does Jason Voorhees wear? Crocs.

8 Why was the black cat feeling grouchy on the 13th of Friday? Irina Lukasheva / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images She was in a very bad meowd.

9 I'm not superstitious on Friday the 13th. Instead, I’m... Just a little ‘stitious.

10 Why did the skeleton not want to go to the Friday the 13th dance party? He had no-body to go with.

11 What's scarier than Friday the 13th? My bad jokes.

Whatever you think about Friday the 13th, it’s always a good day to crack yourself and your kids up with some silly, punny jokes.