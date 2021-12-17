It’s officially time to flip those calendars once more and kick off a new year. (Because what is time?) From glitzy New Year’s Eve parties with champagne toasts at midnight to having a mid-day countdown with kids so they can go to bed at a decent hour, there are plenty of things to do to celebrate the changing of years. But no matter how you plan to ring in 2022, there’s no better way to end one year and start the next than by sharing a laugh with friends and family. From fun riddles to corny knock knock jokes and every silly saying in between, these New Year’s Jokes are a hilariously awesome way to celebrate.

New Year’s Jokes

What is a New Year’s resolution? Something that goes in one ear and out the other.

What’s a cow’s favorite holiday? Moo Year’s.

What did the ghost say on January 1? Happy Boo Year!

What is a New Year’s resolution? A to-do list for the first week of January.

What did the cheerleader say on New Year’s Day? Happy New Cheer!

What is corn on the cob’s favorite day of the year? New Ears Day.

Why should you put your calendar in the freezer on New Year’s Day? To start the year off in a cool way.

What happened to the person who shoplifted a calendar on New Year’s Day? They got 12 months.

What did the caterpillar do on January 1? Turned over a new leaf.

New Year’s Eve Jokes

Where can you go to practice math on New Year’s Eve? Times Square.

What do snowmen like to do on New Year’s Eve? Chill out.

What happened to the fireworks who were arrested on New Year’s Eve? They were let off.

What do jewelers do on New Year’s Eve? Ring in the New Year.

What happened to the iPhone bully on New year’s Eve? It was charged with battery.

What should you never eat on New Year’s Eve? Fire crackers.

Why did I quit looking forward to NYE in Times Square? Because every year they dropped the ball.

What did Steven like to be called on New Year’s Eve? New Year’s Steve.

What did Adam say to Eve on December 31? It’s New Year’s, Eve.

Why did the little kid sprinkle sugar on their pillow on December 31? They wanted to start the New Year off in a sweet way.

What did the little champagne bottle call his dad? Pop!

What do you call always having a date for New Year’s Eve? Social Security.

Where can you find comedians at the New Year’s Eve party? Waiting for the punchline.

What do you say to your friends on New Year’s Day? I haven’t seen you since last year!

Why was 6 afraid of 7 on New Year’s Eve? Because 7, 8, 9.

New Year’s Riddles

The day before yesterday I was 31, and next year I will be 34. When is my birthday? December 31.

Can you name the most recent year when New Years came before Christmas? This year.

What’s the easiest New Year’s resolution to keep? This year, I’m going to be myself.

I was going to stop all of my bad habits in the New Year. Then, I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

Which New Year’s resolution is guaranteed to be successful? A resolution to break all of your resolutions.

I ordered a pizza for half-hour delivery. It came in time. It also came next year. How is this possible? I ordered it at 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

