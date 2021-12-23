Crafts
“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!”
Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images
When the ground outside is covered in a wintery white frost, there’s no better time to make crafts from snow. But even when there’s not a flake in sight, you can still make plenty of fun snow-themed crafts with your kids this winter with these ideas. Snow much fun!
Make rainbow snow using handfuls of the real stuff brought in from outside and food coloring with this snow painting craft tutorial from Pink Stripey Socks. Use a cooling rack on top of a baking sheet to catch the drips from the colorful snow as it melts.