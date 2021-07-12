I am beyond ready to watch the new Space Jam movie with my kids this July and soak up all of the nostalgia from my own childhood. To celebrate the movie’s release, Gap’s Space Jam: A New Legacy collection for kids features all of the iconic characters you know and love from the Tune Squad on their comfortable essential tees, cozy pajamas, and more. With this collection, your kids can dress head-to-toe in character gear when you go see the film.

While Space Jam: A New Legacy won’t hit theaters or air on HBO Max until July 16, you can prep your kids for the film’s debut with these adorable outfits and accessories from Gap. The entire collection is available both in stores and online now.

Graphic tees featuring the entire Tune Squad — Bugs, Lola, Daffy, Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Road Runner, Porky Pig, and Wile E. Coyote — are available in various design choices in sizes for kids, babies, and toddlers. The unisex tees range in size from XS to XXL for children and 12 to 18 months through 5T for babies and toddlers.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The soft, crew neck shirts are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable. So, you don’t have to worry too much about scrubbing them when your kid inevitably spills their soda during the movie — just throw it right in the wash.

Also available for kids are two Space Jam graphic designs on Gap’s 100% organic cotton boxy tees. One features Lola Bunny on an off-white background and the other bears the Space Jam: A New Legacy logo on a lilac tee. These are such cute, summery shirts, and they’re made from responsibly sourced materials including at least 50% recycled materials, organic cotton, and sustainably sourced TENCEL fibers.

Also made from responsibly sourced materials with 100% organic cotton are two Space Jam pajama choices for babies and kids. These adorable sets have both a top and shorts included, so your kiddos can dream of making slam dunks with Bugs Bunny and the gang all night long.

Select items in the collection — including both boxy tee designs and pajama sets — are currently marked down on the Gap website up to 50% off of their original price. You can catch them on sale now.

If you’re ready to start your back-to-school shopping just a bit early, there is also an adorably cool Space Jam: A New Legacy backpack available from Gap that’s made from 70% recycled polyester. I just know this navy bag with a bright orange logo and Tune Squad members is going to be the envy of every single 4th grader in my son’s class this year.

If you haven’t already introduced your kids to the 1996 version of Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, what are you waiting for? While you’re at it, go ahead and order them a new graphic tee and some pajamas from Gap to celebrate the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, because you know they’re going to fall in love with the movie, the characters, and most of all, that iconic soundtrack. Here’s your chance, do your dance at the space jam. . .