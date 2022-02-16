9 Garden Projects To Tackle To Get Ready For Spring

Spring
The beds won’t weed themselves!
Erdark/E+/Getty Images
Aprils showers bring May flowers, but those flowers will really pop with a little garden prep. Although it’s not quite time to plant new blooms, you can start getting your yard ready in plenty of other ways. Think getting those beds in shape and pressure washing, for starters.
If you’re going to plant some new flowers this spring, you’ll need to prep your garden beds. Enlist some help from the kids and yank those weeds out of your prime pansies’ spot. Whoever can fit the most weeds in their trash bag wins a prize, perhaps?